Birds

Chad Eagleton has raised or rescued 29 Budgerigar Parakeets which he has begun adopting out to fund private educational grants for people wishing to pursue a mental health care career. Here he stands in front of his homemade atrium. 

 Photo by Braden Schiller, Powell Tribune

POWELL — Chad Eagleton said he has always enjoyed caring for animals. On this particular day, dogs play outside, fish swim in tanks throughout the house and Eagleton sits in his den where 29 Budgerigar Parakeets dart back and forth in a homemade atrium in the corner of the room.

Roughly two years ago, Chad and his wife Ivy Eagleton purchased two parakeets from the local Ace Hardware, he said over the gentle, consistent chirping of the birds. The parakeets turned out to be male and female “and then the family grew from there.”

