A Utah man has pleaded guilty after authorities said he was caught digging in a Yellowstone National Park cemetery in search of hidden treasure. Rodrick Dow Craythorn, 52, of Syracuse, Utah, entered the plea Monday, Jan. 4, in U.S. District Court in Casper , to illegally excavating or trafficking in archaeological resources and to damaging federal property. Craythorn was searching for a treasure chest containing coins, gold, and other valuables left in the backcountry a decade ago by Santa Fe, New Mexico, art and antiquities dealer Forrest Fenn.