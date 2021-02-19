Governor's statement

Statement from Governor Mark Gordon on racist disruption of Black History Month virtual event

I am saddened and angered that anyone would invade a constructive educational moment with such vile sentiments of hate, and adamantly condemn these atrocious actions. The degenerates who committed this act should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for their faceless cowardice and reprehensible behavior. Wyoming’s Constitution is clear and unambiguous. In assuring the rights of all “its citizens shall be without distinction of race, color, sex or any circumstance.” As I have stated previously, Wyoming is not, and never will be, a place where bigotry and hatred is tolerated, and I am committed to ensuring it is welcoming to all. I support the investigation that has been opened into these events and I hope that the perpetrators are held accountable.