Laramie, WY, USA - September 28, 2019: "Breakin' Through" Bronze Statue at War Memorial Stadium at the University of Wyoming

CASPER — The University of Wyoming will receive $40.5 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to develop a commercial carbon storage site in southwestern Wyoming, the School of Energy Resources announced Thursday.

It’s a big win for UW.

