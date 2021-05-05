LARAMIE -- Wyoming youth are invited to attend livestock judging camps this summer hosted by the University of Wyoming livestock judging team.
The first camp runs June 7-8 and is for ages 13-18. Check-in starts at 8 a.m. and camp starts at 9 a.m. Registration costs $200 and includes room, meals, a T-shirt and hat.
Camp contestants will judge two species each day and give reasons. Contestant pickup is between 4-5 p.m.
The second camp is June 9 and is geared toward competitors ages 8-12. Check-in starts at 8 a.m. and camp starts at 9 a.m. Registration costs $60 and includes lunch, a T-shirt and hat.
Contestants will go over species evaluations and give reasons. Contestant pickup will be between 4-5 p.m. that day.
Attendees must register by May 24 to avoid a late entry fee of $50. Register at http://bit.ly/LivestockJudgingCampRegistration.
“The University of Wyoming livestock judging camp this summer presents great opportunity for kids of all ages to learn from some of the most competitive and knowledgeable livestock judgers in the country,” said Shanan Davey, assistant livestock judging coach.
For questions, contact Davey at sdavey1@uwyo.edu or 970-596-7179.