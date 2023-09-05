LARAMIE — After much criticism following its first year, Saddle Up returned for its second run the week before classes began from Aug. 21-25.
Sophomores Kayleigh Evans Makena Foster were two “Poke Pack Leaders”— student leaders who guide incoming freshmen through their day and help keep everything running smoothly.The girls said that while they had their critiques about the program last year, they felt Saddle Up overall positively impacted them and wanted to help do the same for this year’s students.
“I thought it’s been really great to get to know these freshmen [and] help them learn their resources and know about campus,” Evans said. “I just think Saddle Up is a great introduction to college and I think they made a lot of positive changes since last year.”
Both acknowledged that many complaints last fall revolved around the busy schedule. They remembered having days that regularly lasted much longer than the average day at college, from around 8 a.m.-9 p.m. They also shared there was little time to get moved in and settled, saying move-in was Sunday with Saddle Up activities beginning that night.
This year,Saddle Up opted to decrease the intensity. Evans and Foster said this year, students had much more time to move in and get settled into their first days of college life.
“I think a big [positive change] was move-in. I remember we moved in on Sunday,and that night we had events to go to,” Foster said.
“This week, they moved in on Friday, they had all of Friday and then most of Saturday and most of Sunday to just get introduced to the campus. And I think it was a big blessing, even if they don’t realize it.
“Last year,there were complaints about negativity from other students. I haven’t heard anybody complain about overwhelming negativity, so that’s already a drastic improvement,” she added.
The average day at Saddle Up includes classes and meetings with faculty within students’ colleges, information sessions such as how to take notes in college and how to manage time, as well as fun events to get to know faculty, campus resources and other students.These days are long, but Evans said they are still shorter than they were last year with more of the events made optional.
“They have more opportunities to do what they want to do and what they think will be more helpful to them,” she said.
While Evans and Foster shared that positive changes have been made, some incoming freshmen still feel the program is too intense.
Two of these students, Laini Wilkerson and Annamae Hoopes, said they feel the days are still longer and more intense than the average day in college will be, and that some of the sessions have been on information they already know.
Wilkerson was torn, sharing that she had taken college courses in high school and already felt comfortable with note taking and time management. Yet she also said not every student is in her position.
Hoopes agreed and added that it made the days longer.
“The schedule’s a bit hefty,” Hoopes said. “It can be a little bit, ‘this is exhausting.’ But it’s not too bad.”
Despite the critiques,the freshmen agreed it was exciting getting their first taste of college life, and Saddle Up will likely make a positive impact on their college experience.
“It’s been really nice to see the campus more than I have on tours and getting to learn a lot more about my specific major,” Wilkerson said. “So the college of education, getting to go there every day and learn different stuff from them has been really nice.”
“I was definitely super nervous about being in a different environment away from home life and parental support and things like that. But coming here,it’s just such a welcoming environment and you make friends so fast,” Hoopes added.
“By the end of it, I don’t think I’ll have anything really negative to say about it. Overall, it’s been a really positive experience for me,and I’ve made lots of great new friends.”
This story was published on September 2, 2023.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.