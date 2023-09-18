WNE UW

This week, the University of Wyoming hosted the sixth annual Wyoming Blockchain Stampede and WyoHackathon. The five-day event included several activities, including the second year of a “Shark Tank”-like simulation with real prize money, headed by UW’s director for the Center for Blockchain and Digital Innovation, Steven Lupien.

