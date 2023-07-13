UW

CASPER — The most recent legal filings from six University of Wyoming sorority sisters suing Kappa Kappa Gamma for its admission of a transgender member were much the same as the documents that have been submitted so far by both sides in the contentious case.

The sorority sisters and their lawyers Cassie Craven and John Knepper chastised the legal arguments made by attorneys for Kappa Kappa Gamma and transgender sorority member Artemis Langford and lambasted what they said were attacks on the women.

