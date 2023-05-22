Devil's Tower National Monument in Wyoming, U.S.A.

CASPER — Beer, beer, get your beer, University of Wyoming fans.

UW Athletics and the state of Wyoming announced Friday that they would partner with Sheridan-based Black Tooth Brewing Company on a new craft beer called Wyoming Golden Ale, a light bodied, straw-colored beer with “subtle fruity notes reminiscent of pineapple.”

