University of Wyoming

CHEYENNE — The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees approved a budget of roughly $630 million for fiscal year 2024 during last Wednesday’s meeting.

The budget was approved with a specific transfer of $2,027,933 from the special project reserve account for two specific requests: $1,230,000 to the College of Education for the continuation of the Trustees Education Initiative and $797,933 to the Institutional Marketing Department.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus