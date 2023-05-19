"Welcome to Wyoming - Forever West"

EVANSTON — A Bridger Valley man was sentenced to life in prison last Thursday after unsuccessfully orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against his ex-wife.

According to a sworn affidavit by Uinta County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Kerby Barker, he and Sgt. Brooke Hale met with Uinta County Attorney Loretta Howieson Kallas on June 9, 2021. During the meeting, Kallas revealed a plot that was under investigation at Platte County Detention Center in Wheatland.

