RAWLINS -- A Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services around Wyoming cities throughout May.
Emily Study is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans' benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or Veterans Affairs health care. Study can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims, or request healthcare.
Her office is located at 3817 Beech St., Ste. 100, in Laramie, and she will be available in Rawlins at the Workforce Center, 1703 Edinburgh St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.
Most other weekdays, Study is available by appointment at her office. Call 307-399-1821 to schedule an appointment at any of the above locations.