CASPER (AP) — The National Weather Service has recorded usually high wind gusts in Wyoming on Wednesday.
The state is known for its swift winds, but saw a gust of 105 mph (170 kph) on Wednesday near Cheyenne and a gust of 101 mph (160 kph) near Atlantic City, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.
In comparison, a Category 2 hurricane has sustained winds in excess of 96 mph (155 kph), officials said.
Weather officials said high winds were recorded across the state with many reporting gusts of at least 60 mph (97 kph), including 79 mph (127 kph) near Casper and 86 mph (140 kph) near Fort Washakie and Torrington.
Officials also reported thundersnow in some parts of the state on Wednesday, including in Casper.
Some roads and highways were closed as a result of poor weather conditions. Sections of Interstate 80, Interstate 90 and Interstate 25 were closed on Wednesday.