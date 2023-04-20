NEWCASTLE — The Weston County School District No. 1 board of trustees wants to use exit interviews or surveys to better determine why teachers and other staff members leave the district. The hope is to use the information to learn what the district can do to better retain quality employees.

Over the past two months, the board has accepted the resignations of fourth grade teachers Stacey Jones and Laura Giesler, Newcastle High School science instructor Jim Stith and Newcastle High School special education teacher Travis Unterseher. Another 12 employees are retiring at the end of this school year.

