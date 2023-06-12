WYOMING RANGE—At nearly 14% body fat, mule deer F14 was plump in the rump, and expecting two fawns, going into this most recent winter.

The 8-year-old doe’s dual pregnancy was par for the course — F14 was prone to birthing twins. She was good at raising them, too. Four of her eight previous fawns had survived to independence.

