WNE Fire

BUFFALO — If the U.S. Congress doesn't pass new legislation to make permanent pay increases for federal wildland firefighters, many could face a major drop in pay by the end of September, according to the U.S. Forest Service. That possibility has federal wildland firefighter advocacy groups and a federal union worried that up to one-third of firefighters could quit the profession to seek other work.

"It's totally on everybody's mind," said T.J. Stender, the leader of the Blacktooth Wildland Fire Module, a multipurpose wildland fire- fighting unit based in the Powder River Ranger District of the Bighorn National Forest. Stender is a 12-year veteran of fighting fires across the U.S.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus