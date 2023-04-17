Wind River Job Corps

Devin Crayton, heavy equipment maintenance shop foreman, shows off the equipment used and repaired by students. He helped lead an open house of the Wind River Job Corps' campus on April 6. Photo by Sarah Elmquist Squires, Lander Journal.

LANDER – Heavy Equipment Maintenance Shop Foreman Devin Crayton and a slew of students were at work removing the hood of a bucket loader, intent on tracing a leak in the fuel line of the giant piece of equipment. The bucket loader is among the 28 pieces of heavy equipment that students learn to operate in one of the over 16 career tracks offered, and in Crayton’s shop, they learn how to maintain and repair them all, too.

In the building, construction and technology shop, Job Corps students learn skills ranging from plumbing to carpentry, electrical to how to install solar panels. “Basically, anything that breaks in your house, we can fix,” explained student Faith Watts. “If your furnace breaks, we’ve got you.”

Tags

comments powered by Disqus