Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL SWEETWATER COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM MDT... At 438 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Green River, moving west at 5 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm along with very torrential rainfall. This thunderstorm will remain nearly stationary just northwest of Rock Springs, and just northeast of Green River. Other thunderstorms could develop. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. &&