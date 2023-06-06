Levi Wardell

Levi Wardell has gone from using drugs in the past to helping others who’ve lost loved ones to overdoses as a funeral director in Cheyenne. 

 Jasmine Hall/WyoFile

Levi Wardell knows more about drug use and overdoses than anyone should.

He started using meth at 15 with his dad in Cheyenne. Alcohol abuse and other drugs followed in meth’s wake. He entered recovery four years ago after surviving several overdoses and other devastating consequences of his addiction.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus