Wolf
NPS / Jacob W. Frank

The last few years have been tough for gray wolves. Idaho passed a law to kill up to 90% of the state’s wolves. Montana killed 270 in one season. Wisconsin killed about 220 before the species went back on the Endangered Species List. Some 25 wolves killed in the Yellowstone National Park area in 2022 came from the park itself.

Proponents of the cull say too many wolves are on the landscape, and even removing large portions of packs won’t make much impact on overall populations. Short of the mass annihilation of a century ago, they’ll bounce back. They’ll be fine.

