Riverton Ranger
RIVERTON — A Pavillion woman arrested on Christmas Eve is charged with stabbing her husband to death.
Bennilee Strock, 39, also known as Bennilee Roberts, appeared in court Monday afternoon to hear the charge of second-degree murder against her.
She is incarcerated in the Fremont County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and ambulance personnel were called to a home on Pavillion Road at about 8:46 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, after reports that a man, later identified as Jeffrey Wade Strock, had sustained a significant injury to the chest.
Fremont County undersheriff Mike Hutchison wrote Monday that “Deputies and ambulance crews attempted to render aid, but unfortunately the man did not survive.”
He was pronounced deceased by EMTs.
“There is no evidence to suggest that anyone other than the 39-year-old female... was involved in the man’s death, and there is no danger to the community,” Hutchison’s statement reads.
The autopsy for the 41-year-old Jeffrey Strock was conducted Tuesday morning.
Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen said the official cause of death would be released roughly four weeks from the date of the investigation.
Bennilee Strock appeared by virtual link at her initial hearing in Riverton Circuit Court on Monday.
When asked if she’d had a chance to read evidentiary court documents, a tearful Strock asked Judge Wesley Roberts if he would read them for her.
The judge obliged her.
Court documents related statements given by Strock during an interview with law enforcement that night.
“She and Jeffrey Strock had an argument shortly after leaving a local bar in Pavillion,” Roberts read aloud.
The document denoted further that once the pair returned home, Bennilee Strock retrieved a knife from the kitchen of the house, went to the bedroom and stabbed Jeffrey Strock in the chest, according to her own statements.
Second-degree murder is punishable by between 20 years and life in prison.
Strock said she has worked as a paraprofessional co-teacher in Fort Washakie for 17 years. She said she is a lifelong Fremont County resident with strong community ties.
These elements, Judge Roberts noted, worked in her favor toward a lower bond. However, the charge of second-degree murder warranted a higher bond than the judge otherwise would have allowed.
After some deliberation, Roberts set Strock’s bond at $500,000.
“You don’t have any criminal history at all, much less a crime of violence on your record,” he said. “(Yet) there’s a person alleged to be deceased at your hands at the same time.”
If released, Strock is forbidden from consumption of or proximity to alcohol, as well as the handling of weaponry, including “any sharp-edged knife,” Roberts said.
The judge advised Strock to apply for a public defender.