CODY — As the May 10 bench trial for the Minnesota woman charged in the death of Dominic Gibson got underway, the Park County Circuit Court courtroom was filled with community members wearing T-shirts that read “In Loving Memory of Dominic Gibson.”

“The outpouring of love there was incredible ... it took your breath away,” said Johanna Holly, the mother of Gibson’s fiance. “We even felt Dominic there.”

