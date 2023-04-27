Clear Creek Wood Bank

Brad Johnson obtained wood from the Clear Creek Wood Bank almost weekly this winter. He and his wife used the wood from the bank to heat their house — their wood stove is their main source of heat. “Every load saved us about $100,” Johnson said. 

 Photo by Ethan Weston, Buffalo Bulletin

BUFFALO — For more than 50 years, Jack Pehringer has taken his pickup truck deep into the Bighorn Mountains, where he has collected firewood to help heat his home.

But this year, Pehringer took a different tack — he went to the Clear Creek Wood Bank.

