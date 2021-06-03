SARATOGA — Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance crews reopened the seasonally-closed section of Wyoming Highway 70 for the summer season.
Crews from Saratoga and Baggs started work on the 23-mile stretch of highway in early May, using multiple rotary plows and other heavy equipment to clear large drifts of snow, according to a press release.
The highway is one of several high-elevation mountain roads in Wyoming that closes annually in late autumn when relatively low traffic and deep snow accumulations render plowing operations impractical.
This season the route, which tops out at 9,955 feet as it crosses the Continental Divide at Battle Pass, closed Nov. 13.
Motorists through the scenic highway should use caution as severe weather is still possible at higher elevations in late spring, including heavy, wet, intense snowstorms. Check road conditions before you travel at www.wyoroad.info or on the Wyoming 511 mobile app.
“The roadway is clear of drifts, but significant snow melt occurs during the day, which often drains onto or across the road surface,” said Tim Morton, WYDOT District 1 maintenance engineer. “This snowmelt freezes at night creating hazardous slick spots, especially in the early morning hours.”
Morton added tall snowbanks may limit visibility around curves and can obscure signs, delineators or guardrails.
WYDOT maintenance crews may be in the area in the coming weeks to make repairs to items like guardrails or signposts damaged by snow. Stay alert for workers in the area and be prepared to slow down.