CASPER — Wyoming coal’s market value has jumped — again. The average spot price for coal mined in the Powder River Basin climbed more than a dollar, from $14.65 per short ton to $15.75 per short ton, between April 21 and April 28, according to federal data.

It’s the largest jump the region’s coal producers have seen in recent months. But it still pales in comparison to November 2021, when volatility in the natural gas market sent utilities scrambling to build up their stockpiles, and the price of coal on the spot market leapt from about $14 to a record high of $30.70 per short ton in the span of two weeks.

