CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Education is requesting public input on both English Language Arts Standards and proposed Science Performance Standards.
ENGLISH LANGUAGE ARTS STANDARDS
The 2012 Wyoming English Language Arts (ELA) Content and Performance Standards are up for review, according to a press release. The Wyoming Department of Education is collecting public input for the committee’s consideration during its review.
To give input on ELA Standards, the public can:
— Review the 2012 Wyoming ELA Content & Performance Standards.
— Complete the Public Input Survey by 11:59 p.m. MST on March 26, 2021.
— Attend the virtual ELA Community Input Meeting from 4:30-6 p.m. MST on Monday, March 15 (Join Zoom Meeting or Dial +1 669-900-6833).
— Attend the virtual ELA Community Input Meeting from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. MST on Thursday, March 18 (Join Zoom Meeting or Dial +1 669-900-6833).
The input collected on the ELA Standards will be shared with the ELA Standards Review Committee.
The WDE is also seeking stakeholders interested in reviewing the Wyoming Content & Performance Standards for ELA. Those interested in serving on the ELA Standards Review Committee need to complete the Call for Participants Survey by March 26, 2021. Completing a survey expresses interest in participating, but does not commit anyone to serve on the review committee. Standards review committee members will be chosen based on diversity in experience, roles, and region or school size. Individuals who are chosen to serve will be contacted via email.
SCIENCE PERFORMANCE STANDARDS
The 2016 Wyoming Science Content and Performance Standards have been updated to meet the request of the State Board of Education (SBE) to identify Performance Standards, according to a press release. Content Standards are what students should know and be able to do, and Performance Standards specify the degree of understanding. Districts are expected to assess students on Performance Standards through the District Assessment System.
To give input on Science Performance Standards, the public can:
— Review the Proposed 2021 Science Performance Standards.
— Complete the Performance Standards Public Input Survey by 11:59 p.m. on March 17, 2021.
— Attend the virtual Public Input Meeting from 4:30-6 p.m. on Monday, March 8 (Join Zoom Meeting or Dial +1 669-900-6833).
— Attend the virtual Public Input Meeting on Thursday, March 11 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (Join Zoom Meeting or Dial +1 669-900-6833).
The input collected on the Performance Standards will be shared with the SBE.