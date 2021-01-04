CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Health wants families to consider testing their Wyoming homes for radon to find out whether a potentially dangerous health risk exists. The department has also announcing winners of a radon awareness poster and video contest, including a Rock Springs eighth grader.
Radon is an invisible, odorless, tasteless and dangerous gas found in many places, including homes. It occurs naturally as a radioactive gas released from the element radium and is found in rocks, soil and water.
“As radium in the soil naturally degrades, it can seep up into buildings, get trapped inside and grow in intensity,” said Randi Norton-Herrington, Wyoming Cancer Program outreach and education coordinator. “All homes have radon; however, with higher levels, the risks become a health concern. Radon is recognized as the second leading cause of lung cancer.”
“Ongoing exposure to higher, more dangerous radon levels can be reduced with testing and home modifications. That’s why we offer low-cost test kits to Wyoming residents. We want them to know the risk level within their homes so they can address potential problems,” Norton-Herrington said.
An elevated level of radon is considered anything over 4 pCi/L (picocuries per liter of air) and should be fixed.
The Wyoming Cancer Program has free radon test kits available while supplies last. To obtain a radon test kit as well as view winning poster and video entries, visit www.health.wyo.gov/publichealth/prevention/cancer/radon.
CONTEST WINNERS
WDH invited students to enter a poster and video contest aimed at highlighting radon information and encouraging testing. Winners include:
Poster Contest Grades 3-6: first place, Makenzee Sands, fifth grader, Poison Spider School, Casper; second place, Max Valentine, fourth grader, Sunrise Elementary School, Cheyenne.
Poster Contest Grades 7-9: first place, Ivie Schaechterle, eighth grader, independent entry, Rock Springs; second place, Chloie Black, ninth grader, Powell High School.
Video Contest Grades 9-12: first place, Cassidy Treesh, age 16, and KC Jackson, age 16, Thunder Basin High School, Gillette; second Place: Andrew Bilango, age 17, Riverton Wolverine High School; third place: Alexis Gallegos, age 17, Elizabeth Cryer, age 15, and Shawna Shupick, age 17, Campbell County High School, Gillette.
Most Viewed Video: Alaina Steveson, Newcastle High School