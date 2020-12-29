CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has released its refurbished WyVisNet website, www.wyvisnet.com.
People can use the website to track air quality conditions throughout Wyoming. Since 2002, WyVisNet has enabled the public to observe near-real-time air quality conditions and live images from monitoring stations across Wyoming, as well as provided health-effects information to assist in interpreting results.
Now, the website includes features requested by citizens including enhanced graphs illustrating recent data retrieved from monitoring stations as well as browser-friendly reports with recent data.
While the website has some visual changes from its previous version, it largely preserves the same look and feel, including a front-page map providing navigation to live site pages with camera images. The new version is optimized for use on mobile phones and tablets, and provides new functionality for the Air Quality Division (AQD) to more efficiently manage monitoring and data, according to a press release.
“We are excited about the updates to the website and believe it will provide the people of Wyoming with enhanced accessibility to the air quality data they are seeking,” AQD Monitoring Section Supervisor Cara Keslar said.
For questions or support, contact Cara Keslar with the AQD at 307-777-8684.