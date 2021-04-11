LANDER -- The Wyoming Food Coalition is seeking a full-time person in the Lander area to help increase production and consumption of Wyoming foods while extending access to people living with food insecurity.
This is a yearlong, capacity building position, said Cole Ehmke, University of Wyoming Extension specialist and an adviser to the Wyoming Food Coalition.
“The coalition is working hard on deepening connections with both consumers and food producers in Wyoming, and to foster change we must develop lasting efforts to serve the state,” he said. “This position will be fully involved in all aspects of making the coalition a stronger organization into the future.”
VISTA volunteers serve full-time for a year, receiving a biweekly living allowance of $514, plus health coverage, sick/vacation days, a relocation allowance and an end-of-service award. Subsidized housing is available.
Applications will be accepted through April 23. For more information, contact Ehmke at 307-766-3782 or cehmke@uwyo.edu. The job description is at http://bit.ly/vista-position. Learn more about the Wyoming Food Coalition at https://wyfoodcoalition.org.