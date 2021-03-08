Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers talk before a Stop the Steal rally outside the Wyoming State Capitol Building in Cheyenne on Jan. 6. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon quietly mobilized dozens of National Guard troops in case of any violence at the state Capitol in Cheyenne in January. The deployment came to light Friday, March 5, 2021, after an Associated Press inquiry after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, which left five dead.