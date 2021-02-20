RAWLINS — During a vehicle pursuit near Rawlins, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was shot at and returned fire.
On Feb. 19, a Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation between Elk Mountain and Walcott east of Rawlins, Wyoming, on Interstate 80, according to a press release.
The driver of the vehicle stopped but failed to identify himself and fled from the trooper. As the car was being pursued, the fleeing driver began firing rounds at the pursuing law enforcement. The trooper returned fire but was unable to apprehend the suspect immediately.
The pursuit continued west on Interstate 80 before the vehicle exited the road west of Walcott Junction. The car crashed through a right-of-way fence before the driver abandoned his vehicle in an open field and fled on foot. The driver was apprehended a short time later without further incident.
Carbon County Deputies assisted the Wyoming Highway Patrol in the event. No one was injured during this incident.
The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation has been requested to assist with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be disseminated as they become available.