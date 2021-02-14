Wyoming first lady Jennie Gordon, center, and her chief of staff Trista Ostrom, right, look at the Compassionate Cheyenne certificate after Unaccompanied Students Initiative Executive Directors Tamara Moore, left, presented it Wednesday, Feb. 10, inside the Governor's Mansion in Cheyenne. Gordon and her chief of staff have worked to end childhood hunger through organization The Wyoming Hunger Initiative and were recognized for their continued efforts.