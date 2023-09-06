WNE Wyoming

Early estimates provide some good news for Wyoming: For the first time since 2017, it likely no longer has the nation’s highest suicide rate.

Death investigations can take time and the rates could change, but as it stands, Montana likely tops the list. Using data from state health departments and the Census Bureau, WyoFile calculated that Montana’s suicide rate was 28.67 per 100,000 residents last year, Alaska’s rate was 26.7, and Wyoming’s was 26.66.

