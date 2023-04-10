The following news briefs have been collected through the Wyoming News Exchange, an exclusive group of newspapers throughout the state of Wyoming.
Expanded property tax refund program open for applications
CHEYENNE (WNE) – The Wyoming Department of Revenue has announced that the newly expanded property tax relief program for homeowners is now open for applications.
The program assists eligible Wyoming homeowners – especially those with fixed or limited incomes – who are struggling to pay their property taxes.
“With this program,Wyoming is taking a step forward toward helping those who need it most,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a news release.
Under the expanded program passed by the Wyoming Legislature earlier this year, homeowners can apply for a refund of up to half of the median residential property tax amount or 75% of their property tax bill, whichever is less.
To be eligible,Wyoming homeowners must meet certain income and residency requirements. Applications will be available through the Department of Revenue’s website or local county treasurer offices.
The application deadline for 2022 property taxes is June 5. For more information, including eligibility requirements and how to apply, visit https://wptrs.wyo.gov/.
This story was published on April 8, 2023.
—---
Teton County named 'healthiest' in state, still lags in some areas
JACKSON (WNE) – Teton County has been crowned the healthiest county in Wyoming for 12 consecutive years, according to one public ranking, and this year’s highlights included fewer ‘poor mental health days’ and lower rates of premature death.
That said, the latest data suggests the county still has room for improvement when it comes to excessive drinking.
County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, a database built by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, assesses health outcomes and health factors of counties across the country in an effort to grow community power and improve health equity.
According to the 2023 data, adult obesity is 11% lower in Teton County than across the state — at about one in five Jackson Hole residents — and adult smoking is 7% less frequent than the rest of Wyoming.
Teton County Health Department Director Jodie Pond noted the local sexually transmitted infection rate, although lower than the state and country, is in the red.
“I heard from the sexual health program yesterday how many people got tested in the first quarter,” Pond said, “and there were quite a few positives.”
Pond also noted how Jackson Hole logged fewer “poor mental health days” than the state and nation. Nonetheless, Jackson’s suicide rate did not fall from last year, while the state’s did by 22%.
Excessive drinking continues to be one of the greatest challenges the “healthiest county in Wyoming” faces. At 3% over the state and nation’s numbers, more than one in five adults in Jackson reported binge or heavy drinking.
While the local Community Prevention Coalition has a government grant for combating excessive drinking, Pond called it “an ongoing issue around a party, resort-town atmosphere.”
This story was published on April 10, 2023.
—---
Wildlife fencing projects continue in Sheridan County
SHERIDAN (WNE) – The Bighorn Fencing Initiative exists to connect different agencies and identify and accomplish wildlife conservation projects through fence modifications or removal.
This summer, three projects are planned to remove fencing in Sheridan and Johnson counties.
The Bighorn Fencing Initiative is comprised of the U.S. Forest Service, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Bureau of Land Management, Wyoming Mule Deer Foundation, Sheridan Community Land Trust and other organizations.
The initiative is geared toward repairing, modifying and removing fences on public and private lands to reduce wildlife deaths and help sustain wildlife migration. It relies on volunteers in the community to help complete projects.
Fences can have a significant impact on wildlife, as animals can become entangled in the wire or be unable to cross, which can lead to starvation. This happens due to loose wires or fences designed without wildlife in mind.
“For every two and a half miles per fence, they found on average that one ungulate dies getting tangled up every year,” SCLT Conservation Program Manager Meghan Kent said.
For the same span of fence, an average of two ungulates also die from not being able to cross or getting separated from their mothers.
Modifications include expanding the space to at least 12 inches between the top two wires, regulating fence height for wildlife to jump over and adding a “goat rail,” which is a PVC pipe used to secure the bottom wire to the post to allow for animals like young wildlife to cross under the fence.
The projects the wildlife fencing initiative undertakes encompass this work but mainly involve removing fencing that is no longer used or is damaged.
“There are tons of modifications to make fences wildlife friendly while still providing its original purpose,” Kent said.
This story was published on April 8, 2023.
—---
Two women arrested for meth possession with intent to deliver
GILLETTE (WNE) – Two women were arrested for felony possession of meth with intent to deliver Thursday night.
The women, 39 and 33, were in a 2013 Honda when they were stopped in the 900 block of East Second Street for a headlight violation and swerving, said Police Capt. Jason Marcus.
Police could smell weed in the car, and after searching the vehicle they found 5.1 grams of meth, including packaging, 1.5 grams of weed, small jeweler’s baggies and a box for a scale, Marcus said.
The 39-year-old, Jessica Olmedo said she also had drugs on her, and an additional 5 grams of meth in packaging was found. The 33-year-old, Jolie Bryant, had an active county warrant for failure to provide proof of counseling.
Both women were arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver, which is a felony, as well as misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
This story was published on April 7, 2023.