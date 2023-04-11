Wyoming News Briefs for April 11, 2023

The following news briefs have been collected through the Wyoming News Exchange, an exclusive group of newspapers throughout the state of Wyoming.
Probation recommended for man accused of pointing rifle from car
GILLETTE (WNE) — The man accused of pointing an AR-15-style rifle at a car full of people after cutting them off reached a plea deal that recommends probation on reduced charges.
Christen H. Best, 18, pleaded no contest March 15 to amended counts of possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent, a felony, and misdemeanor reckless endangerment.
District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey accepted and withheld judgment on the felony plea and found Best guilty of the misdemeanor.
A plea deal recommends Best serve a deferred sentence with two years of supervised probation for the felony and serve 10 days in jail, with the rest of the 180-day sentence suspended, for the misdemeanor.
His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 13.
Best was originally bound over Oct. 20 on four counts of aggravated assault and battery.
On Aug. 26, Gillette police officers responded to East 12th Street and Highway 59 where a 48-year-old woman reported that the driver of a silver Honda with a Georgia license plate, later identified as Best, cut off the car she was in while driving north on Highway 59.
The Honda cut from the outside lane into the middle lane. When the 41-year-old man driving the Chevrolet full of people switched into the outside lane in response, Best allegedly slowed his car down, rolled down his window and began yelling at the people inside, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Best allegedly raised a military-style rifle with his right arm across his body, pointing it toward the woman and her 4-year-old son in the backseat. He then put the gun down and drove away.
Best told officers he cut off the blue Chevrolet and claimed he was in fear for his life when he was then driving side by side with the car and saw someone in the back seat “reaching.”
This story was published on April 11, 2023.
—---
Aune can't use Williams' competency exam in her trial
CODY (WNE) – A Park County District Court judge has ruled that Carolyn Aune, who is charged in the murder of 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams, cannot use defendant Moshe Williams’ competency evaluations as evidence during her jury trial.
According to judge Bobbi Overfield’s March 31 order, after reviewing both of Williams’ competency evaluation reports, she did not find any exculpatory evidence that would require the reports be disclosed to Aune and her counsel, Elisabeth Trefonas.
Exculpatory evidence is evidence favorable to defendants, potentially absolving them of guilt.
In her decision, Overfield cited state law that says the report “may not be used in any matter except regarding the issues of [Williams’] mental condition.” She ruled Williams’ competency evaluations would remain confidential and under seal.
Trefonas filed a motion in February requesting the state provide the “specific allegations it will rely on at trial.” The state responded that it “has repeatedly provided its theory of the case and is not required to do more,” the motion said.
Providing a response to those motions, Overfield issued an order in which she stated the charging document and affidavit provided Aune’s counsel with enough information to prepare a defense. But she also wrote she “understands there could be some confusion” on whether Aune is being charged as the principal in the act or as the one who aided and abetted. Overfield ruled that the state should “clarify” how Aune is being charged.
The state was further ordered to make it clear whether Aune was being charged with intentional abuse, reckless acts or both.
This story was published on April 10, 2023.
—---
Hightman sentencing set for June
GILLETTE (WNE) — A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for the man who pleaded guilty to charges that he stole money from his missing fiancé’s bank account, ran up her credit cards and deleted her email account in the days and weeks after she was last heard from.
Nathan J. Hightman, 39, is scheduled to appear before District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey for a sentencing hearing on his three felony convictions at 9:45 a.m. June 14.
Hightman pleaded guilty March 28 to felony counts of theft, unlawful use of a credit card and crimes against intellectual property for taking $3,666.46 from Irene Gakwa’s bank account, charging $3,230.65 to two of her credit cards and deleting her Gmail account without permission.
Gakwa was last heard from on a video call with family on Feb. 24, 2022. The crimes Hightman pleaded guilty to occurred between Feb. 25 and March 19 of the same year. The investigation into Gakwa’s disappearance began a day later, March 20.
In plea negotiations, Hightman agreed to pay restitution totaling almost $7,000 for the money stolen from Gakwa’s bank account and charged to her credit cards.
Collectively, Hightman could face up to 23 years in prison and $23,000 in fines.
He remains in the Campbell County Jail, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
Gillette police continue to investigate Gakwa’s missing person case, and Hightman remains a person of interest who has not faced charges directly related to her disappearance.
This story was published on April 10, 2023.