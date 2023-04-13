Wyoming News Briefs for April 12, 2023

Average Wyoming gasoline prices up 2.1 cents per gallon

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

