Wyoming News Briefs for April 17, 2023

The following news briefs have been collected through the Wyoming News Exchange, an exclusive group of newspapers throughout the state of Wyoming.
Degenfelder opposes proposed Title IX rule change
CHEYENNE (WNE) — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder released a statement Thursday regarding the Biden administration’s proposed Title IX rule changes.
Title IX is a 1972 law that bans sex discrimination in public schools, colleges and universities that receive federal funding. Among other changes, proposed new rules that are due to take effect in May would include protections for transgender and nonbinary students for the first time.
Degenfelder said in the statement: “I oppose the recently proposed rule change to Title IX regulations. It is yet another example of the Biden administration’s aggressive federal overreach.This action not only circumvents the federal legislative process, but it overrides the work being done at the state level to best meet the needs of local communities. ...
“This is about fairness and safety for biological women in sports — biological men should not be competing in women’s sports.”
This story was published on April 15, 2023.
—---
Congressional resolution marks end of COVID national emergency
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The national emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
Earlier this week, President Joe Biden signed a Republican-led resolution that brought an end to the national emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic; Wyoming’s lone representative in the U.S. House, Harriet Hageman, was a co-sponsor of the resolution. The signing comes just more than three years after the national emergency was declared.
The administration had previously announced it would allow the national emergency to expire May 11; the resolution merely accelerated the process.
A statewide mask mandate was put into place in December 2020 and was lifted March 16, 2021. Gov. Mark Gordon cited a declining number of COVID-19 cases at the time as the reason for lifting the mask mandate.
Mayor Rich Bridger said Sheridan’s mitigation efforts were sensible.
Bridger said there wasn’t an enforcement policy in place for the mask mandates, rather, the city encouraged residents to wear face masks.
He also said he viewed the pandemic as more of a blip on the radar for Sheridan.
As quickly as Sheridan may have returned to business as usual, Bridger said the pandemic was not without its hardships, especially among those working in the service industry as businesses shut down.
McRae said Sheridan’s tourism industry thrived during the pandemic because the city opened up and lifted COVID-related restrictions earlier than other parts of the nation.
There have been 2,256 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming this year and 144,793 since 2020. There have been 2,023 deaths related to COVID-19 since 2020 and 47 this year.
This story was published on April 15, 2023.
—---
Truck driver who couldn’t figure out how to open door gets arrested for DUI
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 53-year-old Nevada truck driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Thursday evening after struggling with the door of his semi.
Deputies were called out to the parking lot of Hank’s Roadside Bar and Grill at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday to check on the man’s welfare, said Sheriff Scott Matheny.
Bar staff said the man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a semi. They said he was acting strange and they were not comfortable checking on him.
When deputies arrived, the man was still sitting in the semi, which was running. He showed signs of being drunk, and he couldn’t figure out how to open the door of the semi.
Eventually he handed deputies the keys to the truck through the window so they could unlock the door from the outside, Matheny said.
He admitted to drinking and thought he would be safe to drive in a couple of hours. He was arrested for DUI after performing poorly on sobriety tests. At the jail, his blood alcohol content was 0.24%.
This story was published on April 14, 2023.
—----
Governor advances phase 2 of workforce enhancement initiative
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Gov. Mark Gordon announced he has advanced the second phase of the Wyoming Innovation Partnership, a workforce enhancement initiative aimed at improving opportunities for Wyoming residents to boost their incomes by receiving training and earning degrees in high-growth fields.
Gordon awarded more than $26 million in total funding, which was appropriated by the Wyoming Legislature to advance the second phase of the WIP.
The projects and programs were selected based on an evaluation of short- and long-term metrics, outcomes and collaboration to support a resilient workforce and economy.
“These funds will help us to expand and continue our efforts to build a well-trained workforce of the future in high-wage and high-growth fields,” Gordon said.
Funded applications came from all eight of Wyoming’s community colleges, the University of Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services and the Wyoming Department of Education.
The applications included projects from the six existing programs (consortial infrastructure; digital infrastructure and technology; energy; entrepreneurship; health care; and tourism and hospitality) and three additional component areas in manufacturing, workforce development and agriculture.
Newly funded agriculture proposals included precision agriculture, ranch management and controlled environment agriculture. Additional proposals in advanced manufacturing and internship development for young adults and construction trades were also included in the new component areas.
Gordon launched WIP in 2021 to modernize and focus Wyoming’s efforts to develop a resilient workforce and economy.
The partnership involves the University of Wyoming, the state’s community colleges, Wyoming Business Council and Department of Workforce Services.
This story was published on April 15, 2023.