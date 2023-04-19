The following are news briefs for Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Wyoming’s average gasoline prices rise nearly 11 cents a gallon
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 10.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 5.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 64.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.3 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.15 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.95 per gallon, while the highest was $3.99, a difference of $1.04 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.65 on Monday.The national average is up 22.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 41.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
This story was published on April 19, 2023.
Wyoming Supreme Court upholds 2021 sex assault conviction
JACKSON (WNE) — The Wyoming Supreme Court has upheld the first-degree sexual assault conviction of a Jackson man who was sentenced in September 2021.
Christopher Tarpey is serving 10 years in prison for the July 2020 rape. His trial was held in June 2021, and he argued that COVID-mandated restrictions violated his constitutional rights. Tarpey was sentenced on Sept. 13, 2021, and filed his notice of appeal the next day.
In a 26-page appeal decision rendered on Feb. 6, the Wyoming Supreme Court said Tarpey’s right to a public trial was not violated when Teton County District Court used an audio-only broadcast to provide public access to the proceedings.
“In this case, Tarpey knew about the District Court’s plan to partially close the courtroom, and he never objected to that partial closure or to the use of the audio broadcast, even though he had multiple opportunities to do so,” the Wyoming Supreme Court found.
Tarpey also took issue with how the victim advocate was allowed to sit next to the victim in the courtroom, which he said conveyed to the jury that she was a victim, whereas his friends and family were not allowed to attend his trial.
The Wyoming Supreme Court said Tarpey and his counsel never objected to the advocate being present, and Tarpey never asked that family or friends be allowed to attend.
“He was repeatedly advised his family members and friends would have to attend the trial remotely, and he never objected to this or any other of the District Court’s Covid-19 protocols,” the court stated.
This story was published on April 19, 2023.
Driver changes pleas to two vehicular felonies
PINEDALE (WNE) — Natalie R. Pilon, of Pinedale and Montana, pleaded no contest on Thursday, April 13, to two of four felony charges resulting from a Oct. 30, 2021 deliberate collision with a semi hauling a fully loaded logging trailer.
Pilon was seriously injured, as was the logging truck’s driver; both were life-flighted from the scene several miles west of Pinedale. Another driver was slightly injured.
Highway 191 was closed while cranes removed the full length logs from the road.
Pilon was charged with intentional or reckless aggravated assault and battery and property destruction, both felony charges.
Former Sublette County Judge Curt Haws set her release at $250,000 signature bond with terms that let her live in Billings with her mother.
On Jan. 23 before 9th District Court Judge Kate McKay, Pilon pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness to the charges against her. Her jury trial was set for May 8.
The April 13 change-of-plea hearing was originally set as a pretrial conference.
Sublette County Deputy Attorney Adrian Kowalski, White and Pilon reached a plea agreement that if Pilon pleaded no contest to the two counts, Kowalski could ask the judge to impose concurrent sentences of eight to 10 years in prison but would not oppose White’s recommendations of youthful offender treatment and probation.
Pilon told the judge she suffers from mental illness and constant physical pain, sees a psychiatrist and takes prescribed medications that “make me think like a normal person.”
Judge McKay ordered a pre-sentence investigation, a restitution plan and a victim impact statement for Pilon's as-yet unscheduled sentencing hearing in about 75 days.
This story was published on April 18, 2023.