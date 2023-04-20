Wyoming News Briefs for April 20, 2023

The following are news briefs for Thursday, April 20, 2023, from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
State of Wyoming releases latest cost of living index
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The state of Wyoming Economic Analysis Division has completed the Fourth Quarter of 2022 (4Q22) Wyoming Cost of Living Index.
The WCLI consists of two parts, Inflation, which measures year-over-year change (annual) and the Comparative Cost of Living Index, which compares each county’s cost of living in one period (not over time) to the statewide average.
Inflation is reported for the state, by consumer category, and for five regions in the state. It measures year-over-year price changes in six consumer categories.The inflation figures for the fourth quarter of 2022 represent the percent change in the price level of a standard basket of selected consumer items priced in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with the price level of the same goods and services recorded one year ago (fourth quarter of 2021).
. All items statewide inflation — 7.3% Statewide inflation by consumer category:
. Food — 15.1% . Housing — 8.3%
. Recreation & Personal Care — 5.9% . Medical — 5.1% . Apparel — 3.1%
. Transportation — 1.3% Regional inflation rates:
. Southwest — 8.2%
. Central — 7.4%
. Southeast — 7.2% . Northwest — 7.0% . Northeast — 6.7% Nationally, the inflation rate from December 2021 to December 2022 was 6.5% (CPI-U), as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers.
The division produces the index twice a year, for the second and fourth quarters.
The full report is available on the division’s website at eadiv.state.wy.us/wcli/NewsRelease-4Q22. Pdf.
This story was published on April 20, 2023.
—---
Cody student hit by vehicle
CODY (WNE) — A Cody High School student was struck by a pickup driven by another student at the intersection of Beck Avenue and 10th Street on Monday, April 17, around noon.
The student was hit while attempting to cross a crosswalk at that intersection and sustained injuries. The student was taken by ambulance to Cody Regional Health, according to a Cody Police Department press release.
The driver was making a left turn from 10th Street into the eastbound lane of Beck Avenue, when he collided with the pedestrian, the release said.
A Cody police officer was at the Park County Courthouse when the call came and responded within a minute to the 911 call, the press release said.
“The officer arrived on scene and observed a person on the ground in the east bound lane of Beck Avenue in front of a pick-up truck in the same lane,” the press release said.
The individual was conscious and speaking with witnesses who had stopped to help, the press release said.
According to the press release, the student’s injuries are unknown.
CHS principal Jeremiah Johnston said the accident was just one of many “close calls” between students and vehicles that have occurred on crosswalks near the school over the years.
“We’ve had people fly through that intersection countless times, and even at the intersection where there are flashing lights notifying drivers that someone is crossing,” Johnston said. “Certainly, from a pedestrian side, you need to be extra aware of your surroundings because drivers don’t always see you. But drivers definitely need to take things slow and be aware that students will be crossing.”
The case is still under investigation, and no further information was available at the time of the press release.
This story was published on April 19, 2023.
—---
Lummis pushes back against endangered listing for bat
SUNDANCE (WNE) — U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis has once again expressed her disapproval of the decision to upgrade the northern long eared bat’s status to endangered – this time, in the form of a joint resolution.
The upgraded classification to endangered species is in response to the continued spread of white-nose syndrome, a fungal pathogen that invades a bat’s skin and causes it to arouse more often and for longer during the hibernation period, depleting the fat reserves needed to survive through the winter.
White-nose syndrome is believed to have caused a population decline of between 97 and 100% across 79% of the bat’s range, which is believed to include Crook County.
The disease was the driving factor behind the bat’s listing as “threatened” in 2015.
As the new listing for the bat went into effect, Lummis was among a group of eleven lawmakers who submitted a joint resolution in protest. The resolution states that Congress “disapproves the rule submitted by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service…and such rule shall have no force or effect.”
It was introduced to the Senate, read twice and referred to the Committee on Environment and Public Works.
According to a press release, Lummis submitted the joint resolution because she believes the new classification will place an undue burden on Wyoming landowners, businesses and infrastructure projects without clear scientific evidence of the benefit to the bat.
“This is textbook big government having a solution and searching for a problem,” she said. “Creating a regulatory headache for the people of Wyoming is not going to help the northern long-eared bat, but it sure is going to cost many hardworking people a lot of time and money. We can responsibly manage wildlife without crushing economic growth and killing jobs.”
This story was published on April 20, 2023.
—---
WYDOT to remove 8 Twitter accounts due to policy changes, fees
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is removing eight of its Twitter accounts after the social media platform recently announced changes to its application programming interface platform.
The API platform allowed WYDOT to send automated tweets straight from the agency’s 511 tools, including travel alerts, crash alerts and road closure information.Twitter has recently announced changes to its API platform, including limiting the number of tweets per hour and implementing a fee system for those accounts.
“WYDOT’s accounts were created to give the public real-time updates on winter storms, crashes and other travel impacts,”said Vince Garcia, WYDOT Geographic Information Systems/ Intelligent Transportation System program manager. “So not only would the state have to pay a fee for each account, but we have concerns that the updates about rapidly changing conditions will be so limited that they will fail to reach the people who need them.”
Fortunately, the same information is readily available to the public for free through WYDOT’s 511 Notify system and other 511 tools.
Users who follow the automated WYDOT accounts — @WYDOT_Central, @WYDOT_ Northwest,@WYDOT_Southwest,@ WYDOT_Southeast,@WYDOT_Northeast,@ WYDOT_I80,@WYDOT_I90,@WYDOT_ I25 — are encouraged to sign up for 511 Notify to continue to receive important road and weather condition information and alerts.The information will be the same, but it will be delivered as an email or text message, rather than a tweet.
The same information is also available via WYDOT’s 511 app,Wyoming 511,and the 511 travel information website, wyoroad.info.
WYDOT will continue to monitor Twitter’s API policy and will consider reinstating the accounts in the future.
Accounts that are not automated, including @ WYDOTNews, will remain active.
This story was published on April 20, 2023.
—---
Weston County school district expels student who brought gun to school
NEWCASTLE (WNE) — The student who brought a gun to school on March 15, leading to lockdowns at both Newcastle High School and Newcastle Middle School, has been expelled for one year.
The Weston County School District No. 1 board of trustees voted in favor of the expulsion following a brief executive session on March 29.
Before the vote, Chairman John Riesland addressed a room full of people.
“Before we get started, I know some of you might be here to talk about what took place on March 15 at the school,” he said. “At this meeting, we cannot discuss that because it is an ongoing investigation.”
He noted that any concerns, questions, solutions or anything else should be directed to the Newcastle Police Department or Weston County Sheriff’s Office.
Riesland assured those in attendance that “down the road” the board would be discussing school security.
He also touched on criticism of the school’s communication with parents and the community during the incident, stating that he was told that parents had received information from other parents and friends before the schools provided any.
He explained that the administrators, police department, sheriff’s department and staff were “pretty busy” addressing the situation.
“Until we had some facts, nothing was put out,” Riesland said, noting that as soon as information was available, it was released through proper channels.
“Everyone walked out of the school, it doesn’t get any better than that,” he said. “We need to be very inspired by that. Thank God for that result.”
This story was published on April 13, 2023.
—---
Johnson County population growth outpaces state
BUFFALO (WNE) — Johnson County continues to ride the wave of pandemic-fueled relocations, with population estimates indicating that the county's population increased by 1.1% from July 2021 to July 2022 — that is more than triple the statewide population growth of 0.3% and well ahead of the U.S. growth rate of 0.4%.
The growth is a marked shift in the state's historic population patterns, with migration into the state not related to job growth.
“Energy-driven employment opportunity is always a leading factor for Wyoming's migration trend, but the pandemic specifically played a large role in recent years,” said Wenlin Liu, chief economist with the State of Wyoming, Economic Analysis Division. “A number of professionals with higher income and telework capabilities chose to relocate to less populated and lower cost areas during the pandemic.”
After five consecutive years of negative net migration (more people left than moved into the state) in Wyoming between 2014 and 2019 due to the energy downturn, the direction of net migration has since reversed.
An estimate of population growth since July 2021 shows that the county added 97 new residents.
This estimate, released on March 30 by the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information, is calculated based on net migration - individuals moving in and out of the area - and births and deaths.
"What we're experiencing is not energy driven population growth," said Jim Waller, Johnson County planner. "What we're seeing is not employees or industries coming here; it's people who are retiring and looking for a smaller place or something different.”
This story was published on April 20, 2023.