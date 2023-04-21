Wyoming News Briefs for April 21, 2023

The following are news briefs for Friday, April 21, 2023 from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Man pleads not guilty in fentanyl, meth case
EVANSTON (WNE) — Jeffery Spencer pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of intent to deliver.
He was arraigned in the Third District Court on Tuesday, April 11.
Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Justin Mathson wrote in an affidavit that he and two other agents were at the Pilot truck stop last month when Special Agent Mike Hanson observed a white male, whom he recognized as Spencer, step out from the driver seat of a white 2021 Volkswagen Atlas with Washington plates.
Hanson knew Spencer had an active arrest warrant, so the agents spoke to him. Spencer was wanted in Washington for assault, burglary and arson.
While waiting for confirmation of those charges, the agents spotted a pipe believed to be used with controlled substances sitting on Spencer’s driver seat. Hanson knew Spencer had prior drug convictions, so the agents requested intervention from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Trooper Brandon Deckert arrived and performed a K-9 investigation of the Volkswagen’s exterior, which yielded a positive response for controlled substances.
Confirmation was received at this time for Spencer’s Washington warrant.
Hanson began to open the vehicle’s door when Spencer allegedly told him that two pounds of methamphetamine and 1,000 “blues,” or fentanyl pills were in the car. As Hanson searched the vehicle, Spencer informed him there were another two pounds of methamphetamine in the spare tire compartment.
Once the search was complete, agents had located nearly four pounds of methamphetamine, over 1,300 M30 fentanyl pills and an unregistered .22 caliber revolver, along with multiple paraphernalia items, court documents state.
Spencer is scheduled for a two-day trial beginning on Aug. 22 in the Third District Court in Evanston. If convicted, he could face up to 54 years in prison and $80,000 in fines.
This story was published on April 21, 2023.
WYDOT changes speed limit on portion of WYO 59, South Douglas highway
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation recently completed a speed study on Wyoming Highway 59, also known as South Douglas Highway, between mile markers 108 and 109 within the city limits of Gillette.
This study was prompted from citizens living in the Crestview Estates and Antelope Valley subdivisions.
For motorists coming into Gillette from the south on WYO 59, the speed limit is set at 70 mph.
Approximately one mile prior to the intersection with Union Chapel Road and Dove Road, the speed limit decreases to 45 mph. After the intersection, the speed limit increases to 55 mph. It remains at 55 mph for approximately one mile, before decreasing to 45 mph prior to the intersection with Southern Drive and Garner Lake Road. The 45 mph posted speed remains until the intersection with Lakeway Road.
All citizens who contacted WYDOT commented that the 55 mph sandwiched in between two 45 mph zones feels “out of place.”
Their concerns came from the current speed limit of 55 mph between Southern Drive and Garner Lake Road and Union Chapel Road and Dove Road was not appropriate and was creating a safety and noise issue.
Crash data was collected for the past 5 years (2017 to 2021) in this area and found there were 21 crashes over this time frame. Comments from citizens indicate that there have been numerous close calls at the intersections into Crestview Estates.
As a result of the study, the speed limit between mile markers 108 and 109 has been changed to 45 mph. This will provide drivers with a consistent speed limit through the entire corridor from Union Chapel to Lakeway.
It will also provide additional and safer gap opportunities for drivers entering from side streets.
This story was published on April 20, 2023.
Evanston couple facing child endangerment, drug charges
EVANSTON (WNE) – Evanston Police Department officer Colton Welling arrested Colten Rhodes and Samantha Strobel, aka Samantha Brumme, without a warrant on Tuesday, April 11, according to an affidavit filed at the Third District Circuit Court.
The two have since been charged with child endangerment, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl and use of a controlled substance.
At approximately 4:30 p.m. on April 11, Welling and seven other officers responded to 748 18th St. after Department of Family Services agents reported that two adults were not awakening and DFS was concerned about their well-being.
DFS removed two children — a 1-month-old and a 9-year-old — from the house and placed them with a relative.
Welling and another officer located Strobel and Rhodes in a bedroom, where Rhodes said they had been napping after spending the prior night caring for the baby.
When asked if he had smoked anything, Rhodes answered negatively, according to the affidavit.
An officer located a marijuana bong containing red liquid, as well as multiple pieces of aluminum foil with a burnt residue on their surface, court documents state.
Rhodes then allegedly supplied the officers with several Ziploc bags, then handed an officer a piece of foil with a burnt piece of a suspected fentanyl pill. He also provided a white box, which contained three more suspected fentanyl pills, according to the affidavit.
He then allegedly confessed to using fentanyl, methamphetamine and marijuana earlier that day.
Both suspects allegedly exhibited drowsiness, constricted pupils and raspy voices, all of which are signs of narcotic use. Consistent with stimulant use, officers said Strobel had a high blood pressure reading when examined at Evanston Regional Hospital.
This story was published on April 21, 2023.