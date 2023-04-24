Wyoming News Briefs for April 24, 2023

Man faints at wheel, drives family off road
JACKSON (WNE) — A Jackson man drove off the road near Teton Village this past Thursday after experiencing a medical emergency that caused him to lose consciousness at the wheel.
Law enforcement received the call at 8:46 p.m. after fellow drivers watched a Dodge Ram veer off the road as it was driving northbound toward Teton Village around milepost one.
The driver, a Jackson man in his early 50s, experienced a “medical issue” and fainted while driving, Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Adam Johnson said. Johnson could not provide more details about what caused the man to lose consciousness.
The man was driving with his two sons at the time the car veered off to the right and came to a stop at a fence, narrowly missing a gas line by about 4 feet, according to Johnson.
“His sons were able to kick into action and help the vehicle as it veered off by getting their dad’s foot off the accelerator,” Johnson said. “We were fortunate they didn’t hit the gas line which would have posed potential for a fire or explosion.”
Johnson was the sole trooper who arrived to aid alongside two Teton County sheriff’s deputies and several ambulances, and fire trucks from Jackson Hole Fire/EMS.
The driver and his sons all declined ambulance transport on the scene, however, the man who fainted was later taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
Johnson said he was especially grateful for one thing.
“I’m just grateful they were wearing their seatbelts,” he said. “It’s an example that you never know what can happen.”
This story was published on April 24, 2023.
—---
Man dies after rollover crash on I-90 near Rozet
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 37-year-old man died after rolling his car on Interstate 90 near Rozet Wednesday afternoon.
Jachob Irish was driving a Honda Civic eastbound on Interstate 90 when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the road near mile marker 145, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol. He drove onto the shoulder, then overcorrected, causing the Civic to go into a ditch and turn over several times.
Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem said Irish died from blunt force trauma, specifically trauma to the head and torso.
Driver inattention is being looked at as a possible contributing factor to the crash. The weather was clear and the road was dry. Irish was the only person in the car and was not wearing his seatbelt, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol.
This story was published on April 20, 2023.
—---
Woman arrested for felony meth possession after driving suspiciously north of Gillette
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 37-year-old Gillette woman was arrested for felony possession of liquid meth after being reported as a suspicious vehicle early Thursday morning in northwest Campbell County.
At 3:41 a.m., deputies received a call about a white Ford Expedition driving slowly up Oedekoven Road. The SUV, driven by the 37-year-old woman, turned around and headed back to Highway 14-16, then stopped on Recluse Road and shut off its lights.
The woman then went north on Highway 14-16, traveling about 30 mph. She was going down random roads and turning off her lights. A deputy pulled her over and she was very anxious and couldn’t sit still, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
When asked what she was doing, the woman said she was trying to fix her door. The deputy saw a large number of bags and power tools in plain view in the SUV.
More than 50 milliliters of liquid meth was found in the center console, Reynolds said. The deputy also found a pink glass case with a blue meth pipe and three small plastic baggies with 0.45 grams of suspected meth. In a black backpack there was a round container with 17.2 grams of blue pills.
The woman said everything in the car was hers. The pills were hers, but she does not have a prescription for them, Reynolds said.
The woman was arrested for felony possession of meth and possession of pills, and there could be more charges coming, Reynolds said. The investigation continues.
This story was published on April 20, 2023.
—---
Evanston couple facing child endangerment, drug charges
EVANSTON (WNE) — Evanston Police Department officer Colton Welling arrested Colten Rhodes and Samantha Strobel, aka Samantha Brumme, without a warrant on Tuesday, April 11, according to an affidavit filed at the Third District Circuit Court.
The two have since been charged with child endangerment, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl and use of a controlled substance.
At approximately 4:30 p.m. on April 11, Welling and seven other officers responded to 748 18th St. after Department of Family Services agents reported that two adults were not awakening and DFS was concerned about their well-being.
DFS removed two children — a 1-month-old and a 9-year-old — from the house and placed them with a relative.
Welling and another officer located Strobel and Rhodes in a bedroom, where Rhodes said they had been napping after spending the prior night caring for the baby.
When asked if he had smoked anything, Rhodes answered negatively, according to the affidavit.
An officer located a marijuana bong containing red liquid, as well as multiple pieces of aluminum foil with a burnt residue on their surface, court documents state.
Rhodes then allegedly supplied the officers with several Ziploc bags, then handed an officer a piece of foil with a burnt piece of a suspected fentanyl pill. He also provided a white box, which contained three more suspected fentanyl pills, according to the affidavit.
He then allegedly confessed to using fentanyl, methamphetamine and marijuana earlier that day.
Both suspects allegedly exhibited drowsiness, constricted pupils and raspy voices, all of which are signs of narcotic use. Consistent with stimulant use, officers said Strobel had a high blood pressure reading when examined at Evanston Regional Hospital.
This story was published on April 21, 2023.
—---
The following are news briefs for Friday, April 21, 2023 from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.Man pleads not guilty in fentanyl, meth case
EVANSTON (WNE) — Jeffery Spencer pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of intent to deliver.
He was arraigned in the Third District Court on Tuesday, April 11.
Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Justin Mathson wrote in an affidavit that he and two other agents were at the Pilot truck stop last month when Special Agent Mike Hanson observed a white male, whom he recognized as Spencer, step out from the driver seat of a white 2021 Volkswagen Atlas with Washington plates.
Hanson knew Spencer had an active arrest warrant, so the agents spoke to him. Spencer was wanted in Washington for assault, burglary and arson.
While waiting for confirmation of those charges, the agents spotted a pipe believed to be used with controlled substances sitting on Spencer’s driver seat. Hanson knew Spencer had prior drug convictions, so the agents requested intervention from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Trooper Brandon Deckert arrived and performed a K-9 investigation of the Volkswagen’s exterior, which yielded a positive response for controlled substances.
Confirmation was received at this time for Spencer’s Washington warrant.
Hanson began to open the vehicle’s door when Spencer allegedly told him that two pounds of methamphetamine and 1,000 “blues,” or fentanyl pills were in the car. As Hanson searched the vehicle, Spencer informed him there were another two pounds of methamphetamine in the spare tire compartment.
Once the search was complete, agents had located nearly four pounds of methamphetamine, over 1,300 M30 fentanyl pills and an unregistered .22 caliber revolver, along with multiple paraphernalia items, court documents state.
Spencer is scheduled for a two-day trial beginning on Aug. 22 in the Third District Court in Evanston. If convicted, he could face up to 54 years in prison and $80,000 in fines.
This story was published on April 21, 2023.
—---
WYDOT changes speed limit on portion of WYO 59, South Douglas highway
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation recently completed a speed study on Wyoming Highway 59, also known as South Douglas Highway, between mile markers 108 and 109 within the city limits of Gillette.
This study was prompted from citizens living in the Crestview Estates and Antelope Valley subdivisions.
For motorists coming into Gillette from the south on WYO 59, the speed limit is set at 70 mph.
Approximately one mile prior to the intersection with Union Chapel Road and Dove Road, the speed limit decreases to 45 mph. After the intersection, the speed limit increases to 55 mph. It remains at 55 mph for approximately one mile, before decreasing to 45 mph prior to the intersection with Southern Drive and Garner Lake Road. The 45 mph posted speed remains until the intersection with Lakeway Road.
All citizens who contacted WYDOT commented that the 55 mph sandwiched in between two 45 mph zones feels “out of place.”
Their concerns came from the current speed limit of 55 mph between Southern Drive and Garner Lake Road and Union Chapel Road and Dove Road was not appropriate and was creating a safety and noise issue.
Crash data was collected for the past 5 years (2017 to 2021) in this area and found there were 21 crashes over this time frame. Comments from citizens indicate that there have been numerous close calls at the intersections into Crestview Estates.
As a result of the study, the speed limit between mile markers 108 and 109 has been changed to 45 mph. This will provide drivers with a consistent speed limit through the entire corridor from Union Chapel to Lakeway.
It will also provide additional and safer gap opportunities for drivers entering from side streets.
This story was published on April 20, 2023.
—---