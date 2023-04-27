Wyoming News Briefs for April 27, 2023

The following are news briefs for Thursday, April 27, 2023, from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.Wyo. unemployment rate higher than a year ago

CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Monday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate slid from 3.8% in February to 3.7% in March.

