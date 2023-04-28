Wyoming News Briefs for April 28, 2023

The following are news briefs for Friday, April 28, 2023, from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Aune found guilty
CODY (WNE) — Carolyn Aune has been found guilty of murder in the first degree by recklessly inflicting physical injury on 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams.
Jurors made the decision on Thursday, April 27, following around 4 hours of deliberation.
Though not found guilty of intentionally inflicting the blunt force trauma that separated Paisleigh's intestines, and ultimately ended her life, Aune was found guilty of recklessly inflicting physical injury by not seeking prompt medical care for Paisleigh.
District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield ordered a pre-sentencing investigation to be completed before a sentencing hearing is scheduled.
This story was posted on April 27, 2023.
—---
Sheridan Police Department receives 27 calls regarding armed men downtown
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Sheridan Police Department received 27 calls to dispatch Tuesday morning from concerned citizens regarding two males seen walking down Main Street, wearing what appeared to be body armor and carrying rifles in a low ready position, according to SPD Capt. Tom Ringley.
The calls began to come in at 11:33 a.m. when several community members were concerned by the men’s attire and the way in which they were carrying their rifles, not slung over their shoulders but held below the waist and perpendicular to the ground in a low ready position, Ringley said.
An officer responded to the call at 11:38 a.m., advising the two armed men that open carry is legal in Wyoming, but the way in which they chose to do so was causing public alarm and could be considered a breach of peace.
According to Ringley, the two men informed the responding officer they were equipped in such a way as a demonstration of their Second Amendment rights.
“It’s indicative of a balancing act in which law enforcement frequently has to adopt, weighing people’s rights,” Ringley said. “The First Amendment means freedom of speech, but it’s a classic tale — you can’t stand up in a crowded movie theater and yell ‘fire.’”
The responding officer spoke with the two men for a total of six minutes, after which SPD received no more calls regarding the men for the remainder of the morning and afternoon.
This story was published on April 27, 2023.
—---
Barrasso, Lummis seek resolution to stalemate on Wyoming lands
CHEYENNE (WNE) — U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, was joined by U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., in reintroducing legislation Thursday that is designed to resolve the management status of thousands of acres of federal public lands in seven counties in Wyoming.
The bill is the result of a collaborative process started under the Wyoming Public Lands Initiative (WPLI), created by the Wyoming County Commissioners Association in 2015 to seek locally driven solutions on the future of federal public lands that have been in management limbo for more than 30 years, according to a news release from Barrasso’s office.
“Wilderness Study Areas across Wyoming have been essentially locked up for more than three decades. Locally driven processes like the Wyoming Public Lands Initiative (WPLI) give people in Wyoming the best chance to decide how to treat these lands,” Barrasso said in the release.
“I am a firm believer that local control is always better, and that is especially true when it comes to Wyoming land management,” Lummis said in the release.
This story was published on April 28, 2023.
—---
Motorcycle season safety: awareness, equipment, courtesy
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The beginning of May marks the beginning of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.
Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Devereaux Johnson said a common cause of motorcycle crashes on county roads is simply inexperience, whether that be on behalf of a motorcycle rider or those sharing the road with them in motor vehicles.
“In Wyoming, you can be 15 years old and get an instruction permit… In our state, you don’t have to wear a helmet once you’re over 18,” Johnson said. “I think it’s important for everyone on the road to remember that every year there’s potentially a new set of motorcycle riders out that could be [inexperienced].”
Even with a helmet on, Johnson said motorcyclists can be especially vulnerable during an accident due to the lack of safety features in comparison to a motor vehicle.
“I somewhat equate motorcyclists to pedestrians, just in terms of size, and you have to be at the amount of awareness that everyone should have at all times when they’re driving or riding,” Johnson said. “There’s no seat belts, (and) there’s the weight of the bike to the size of the person.”
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Emergency Room Dr. Keith Borg said the lack of protection provided by a motorcycle can result in devastating accidents, particularly when head trauma is involved.
When sharing the road with motorcycles, Johnson said his best piece of advice for motorists is to exercise patience — maintaining proper distance, checking blind spots for motorcycle riders and being considerate of the rider’s skill levels. Johnson added the responsibility is shared equally among all motorists, motorcycles or not.
This story was published on April 27, 2023.
—---
National Elk Refuge pathway opens Monday
JACKSON (WNE) — The National Elk Refuge pathway is set to open Monday, allowing walkers, bikers and wildlife watchers their first legal access to the pavement since November.
While refuge managers may open the gates Sunday evening to the promenade along the refuge’s western edge, the 6-mile strip of asphalt won’t officially open until after sunrise the next morning. The pathway is never open overnight.
The pathway is closed annually from Nov. 1 to April 30. The closure is intended to protect wildlife that migrate and winter near the refuge.
“That’s really critical foraging habitat for elk,” said Raena Parsons, the refuge’s visitor services manager. “If we get a lot of pedestrians on that pathway, it pushes animals out of that habitat.”
Parsons said people often question that, since there’s a busy highway directly west of the pathway. But, she said, elk and other animals that frequent the area are used to cars.
Because wapiti in the Jackson Elk Herd are hunted, they perceive people on foot or bikes to be predators, Parsons said.
“They don’t have the same response to vehicles,” she said.
Though the closure lifts May 1, as it typically does, Parsons said there are still wild creatures in that corridor. People using the pathway should “keep an eye out for animals,” she said.
This story was published on April 28, 2023.