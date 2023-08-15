The following are news briefs from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Streaming service airs episode on missing Gillette woman
GILLETTE (WNE) — The story of missing Gillette woman Irene Gakwa recently aired on a nationwide streaming service.
The 25-minute episode titled “American Dream, American Nightmare” follows Gakwa’s journey from Nairobi, Kenya, to Gillette where she disappeared in early 2022. The episode is part of Paramount Plus’ “Never Seen Again” series, which documents families sharing the stories of lost loved ones.
Featured on the show are Gakwa’s brothers, Kennedy Wainaina and Chris Gakwa and Chris’ wife, Gyoice. The three open up about the time spent with Gakwa before her disappearance.
Other locals featured in the episode are Wyoming Truth writer Jennifer Kocher, search leader Stacy Koester and News Record editor Jake Goodrick. The three share insight into the timeline of events in Gillette, after Gakwa was reported as a missing person.
Gakwa was reported missing by her family in March 2022.
Since then, search parties, vigils and posted signs have all been used throughout the city to maintain awareness of her disappearance, while also searching for answers.
This story was published on August 15, 2023.
—----
Man allegedly steals saddle at nite rodeo
CODY (WNE) — The Arizona man arrested for a DUI July 6 after he was reported to be repeatedly driving around the Stampede Park rodeo grounds while intoxicated has been arrested again, but this time on theft charges which allege he stole a saddle from a Cody Nite Rodeo contestant.
Cole S. Sherwood, 28, was charged with theft of more than $1,000.
According to the affidavit, Cody Police Sgt. Seth Horn was dispatched to the rodeo grounds on July 11 at 9:15 a.m. to respond to a report that a contestant was missing a $6,000 saddle.
The contestant told Horn he had traveled to Cody and competed in the Cody Nite Rodeo. On June 29, he was “entertaining people at and about his trailer,” and the next day, he found his saddle had been stolen, but he didn’t report it to the police until July 11, the affidavit said.
He said he and another rodeo contestant identified Sherwood as the suspected thief, the affidavit said.
Horn arrested Sherwood for a DUI and interviewed him about the saddle.
Sherwood told Horn a friend from Ten Sleep arrived on June 29 in Cody with a saddle and ropes that he gave to Sherwood to sell so they could split the money, the affidavit said. He said the two had done this before, and he did not know the saddle was stolen.
Horn, however, said Sherwood was “clearly being less than truthful” because the rodeo contestant “had come to Cody with his saddle, and it was removed from [his] trailer.”
Sherwood was given a $10,000 cash only bond and ordered not to leave Park County.
If convicted, he could face up to 11 years in jail and a maximum fine of up to $11,000, in addition to the sentence he receives for the DUI.
This story was published on August 14, 2023.
—----
Gillette couple charged with felony amounts of MDMA, cocaine and selling to a minor
GILLETTE (WNE) — Two Gillette 19-year-olds have been charged with several felonies for allegedly selling large amounts of cocaine and MDMA from their apartment, including one recent incident when they sold cocaine to a 15-year-old girl.
Isaiah Haliburton, 19, was charged in Circuit Court with three felony counts for possession with intent to deliver cocaine, MDMA and Marijuana and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
He also was charged with distributing to someone under 18 and felony counts of cocaine and MDMA possession, along with misdemeanor marijuana possession.
Lastly, he was charged with felony theft for allegedly having a stolen gun.
Justyce V. Eliassen, 19, faces the same charges except for distributing to someone under 18 and theft.
Police learned about a large amount of drugs in their South Fork Apartments unit after a woman turned over her 15-year-old daughter’s cellphone for police to search. On it, they found videos on Telegram, an encrypted messaging app, that showed large amounts of THC, MDMA, cocaine and mushrooms accompanied by prices for each.
In an interview with police Aug. 8, the girl admitted to buying 0.5 grams of cocaine from Isaiah Haliburton for $60 in the early hours of Aug. 5.
Police executed a search warrant at the apartment later that day where they found Haliburton and Eliassen. In all, police seized 2.88 ounces of cocaine, 24.3 grams of MDMA, about a gram of THC wax and 3.8 grams of marijuana along with almost $3,900 in cash and a Glock 43X that had been reported stolen, according to court documents.
Bartlett set bond for each of Haliburton and Eliassen at $100,000 cash-only.
Haliburton’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16 and Eliassen’s is scheduled for Aug. 17.
This story was published on August 15, 2023.
