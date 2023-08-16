The following are news briefs from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Laramie County residents involved in fatal crash on I-25
CHEYENNE (WNE) – A two-car collision on northbound Interstate 25 Monday afternoon resulted in the death of 25-year-old Burns resident Brooke L. Howard.
Howard was parked on the shoulder of the highway south of Douglas and near mile marker 131, according to a news release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A pickup truck collided with Howard’s vehicle, after which Howard “succumbed to her injuries from the crash on scene.”
Troopers were dispatched to the scene at 3:39 p.m. Monday, according to the release, when they were notified of a potential collision with road blockage.
Howard’s 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with a livestock trailer was disabled and parked in the right emergency lane. A 2018 Dodge 3500 pickup with a livestock trailer was northbound on Interstate 25 when it struck the Chevrolet pickup truck.
The driver of the Dodge truck that struck Howard’s was identified as 37-year-old Kelsey Baumgartner of Cheyenne.
The WHP said it is investigating the possibility of inattention or “fatigue/asleep” as possible contributing factors to the collision. This was the 89th fatality on Wyoming’s roads since the start of 2023, according to the WHP.
This story was published on August 16, 2023.
—----
Man completes house party jail sentence
JACKSON (WNE) — A man convicted of three misdemeanors in 2020 will complete his 30-day jail sentence Monday.
After three years of appeals, William “Mike” Crothers, 57, previously a Wilson resident, was ordered June 20 to serve his sentence.
At the trial in February 2020, high school students testified that Crothers drunkenly kissed and groped teenage girls during a May 2019 party at his home.
He was convicted on three misdemeanor charges — two for unlawful contact and one for permitting a house party. He was sentenced to serve 30 days in Teton County Jail and was booked into jail July 21.
His attorneys stated that Teton County prosecutors withheld important evidence, namely that teen witnesses were given immunity from alcohol and drug charges. One witness was in a juvenile diversion program for a theft charge at the time he testified against Crothers.
Crothers and his team of attorneys were requesting a new trial, a request that was denied June 20 by Teton County Circuit Court Judge Curt Haws. His denial came three months after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Crothers’ case.
A representative for Crothers provided a statement by email:
“Mr. Crothers is disappointed by Teton County’s brand of so-called ‘justice’ but considers his 30-day sentence light, although unfair and unfounded, when compared to other victims of prosecutorial misconduct who have less resources to hold the system accountable.”
This story was published on August 16, 2023.
—-----
Average gas prices jump more than 12 cents in Wyoming in past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 12.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.95 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 36.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand at 15 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has risen 12.3 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.270 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.55, while the highest was $4.89, a difference of $1.34 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82 on Monday.The national average is up 29.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 9.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
This data was compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
This story was published on August 16, 2023.
—----
Hunters can help put an end to hunger
AFTON (WNE) — Hunters know the value of Wyoming’s wildlife and their harvested big game, and there’s no better way to share the bounties of our state than sharing it with those who need it the most.
Hunters interested in donating their harvested big game animal to help fight hunger in Wyoming can easily donate their meat to Food from the Field, a statewide partnership focused on building a sustainable future fighting hunger.
Started by First Lady Jennie Gordon in 2020, the program is part of Gordon’s larger Wyoming Hunger Initiative.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is a partner, along with the Wyoming Department of Agriculture and participating processors to streamline game meat donations to food pantries throughout the state.
Since the inception of the program, hunters have donated over 20,000 pounds of game meat.
All deer and elk undergo appropriate chronic wasting disease testing to ensure safety prior to entering the food bank system.
“Wyoming’s majestic landscapes offer hunters some of the best opportunities in the world, and Food from the Field enables them to share that bounty by donating all or part of their meat to participating local processors who in turn prepare it for anti-hunger organizations that can distribute to our neighbors in need,” Gordon said. “Sources of high-quality protein are notoriously expensive and difficult to procure for the food bank system, making Food from the Field a Wyoming solution to a Wyoming challenge.”
For more information about Food from the Field and to donate your harvest visit www.nohungerwyo.org/field.
This story was published on August 15, 2023.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters