Visionary building fiber internet system throughout Gillette and Wyoming
GILLETTE (WNE) — Since the start of 2023, Visionary Broadband has added hundreds of miles of fiber internet in communities across Wyoming, and it’s set to go live in parts of Gillette in a few weeks.
Visionary has spent much of 2023 installing a fiber network throughout the Cowboy State. CEO Brian Worthen said the “figure-8 ring system” that’s been laid out will give Campbell County and other Wyoming communities more reliability when it comes to their internet connection.
Visionary’s system runs from Gillette to Billings to Casper to Cheyenne to Denver and then back to Gillette.
Visionary is now working to connect other communities to its fiber network.
Fiber internet offers faster upload speeds than both DSL and cable internet. It doesn’t contain copper wire, so a fiber connection won’t get interrupted by bad weather or electrical interference.
It’s an individualized point-to-point connection, which means a household’s speeds won’t be affected by its neighbor’s usage.
And fiber should be good for the next 10 to 20 years, Worthen said. If Visionary needs to increase internet speeds, it won’t have to lay down more fiber. It just can use the fiber it already has.
“The beauty of it is, we can add more bandwidth on as we need it,” he said.
And customers can increase speeds by gigabytes by simply updating their modems once they are on fiber internet.
This story was published on August 19, 2023.
Black bear relocated from open space in Sherian
SHERIDAN (WNE) — A yearling male black bear was captured and relocated from South Park in Sheridan on Aug. 17.
At approximately 4 p.m., Game and Fish personnel responded to a report of a small bear near Creekside Apartments. The bear was found a short time later and successfully immobilized.
Game and Fish personnel had responded to another report earlier in the day about a bear near the apartments, but had been unable to locate it at that time. No other reports were received, suggesting the bear had not accessed garbage or other food rewards.
“We appreciate members of the public calling us immediately when the bear was seen, allowing us to intervene quickly before it got food rewards or created other conflicts,” said Tim Thomas, Sheridan Region wildlife management coordinator. “We also appreciate the help of the Sheridan Police Department in assisting with the bear’s capture. It was a young bear that from all indications, had only recently come into the area.”
The bear was relocated to suitable habitat in a remote area of the Bighorn Mountains on Aug. 18.
Any sightings of a bear in residential or developed areas should be reported as soon as possible to the Game and Fish Regional Office at 307-672-7418 during regular business hours or to a local law enforcement agency. Reports can also be made after-hours to the Stop Poaching hotline at 877-WGFD-TIP.
Learn about living and recreating in bear country at wgfd.wyo.gov/bear-wise-wyoming.
This story was published on August 19, 2023.
Cheyenne man sentenced in child pornography case
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Wyoming, has announced that a Cheyenne man has been sentenced in a child pornography case.
Brian Joseph Nielsen, age 38, was sentenced Thursday to 148 months of imprisonment for possession of child pornography, second or subsequent conviction. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence, which includes 15 years of supervised release following Nielsen’s prison term.
According to court documents, Nielson was indicted in July 2010 and pleaded guilty to interstate shipment of child pornography. He was sentenced to 135 months in prison based on special concerns that Nielson was a danger to children. Nielson began his lifetime supervised release in December 2019.
On Feb. 24, 2023, Nielson’s probation officer found him in possession of two unauthorized cell phones. Nielson admitted to knowingly possessing approximately 2,000 images of child pornography on one of the cell phones.
This story was published on August 19, 2023.
Two West Nile Virus cases in Goshen
TORRINGTON (WNE) — Goshen County Public Health (GCPH) has confirmed two Neuroinvasive West Nile Virus cases as of Monday, resulting in the hospitalization of both individuals.
According to GCPH, three other Goshen residents are waiting blood test results for the virus as well, while a further positive case involving a Lingle resident resulted in a fatality at UCHealth Greeley Hospital in Colorado last week.
GCPH Response Coordinator, Ryan Wunibald, has continued to remind all Goshen residents to take the risk of WNV seriously, and to follow all precautionary guidelines as best as possible. “Make sure you are using mosquito spray and stay out of areas that are high in mosquito traffic,” Wunibald said. “Avoid being out in early morning and late evening, and be aware this is a real thing.”
GCPH further recommends wearing shoes, socks, long pants and long-sleeved shirts when residents plan or need to be outdoors for longer periods of time, especially during the daily hours when mosquitos are the most active.
Still or standing water around homes and property can rigorously attract mosquitos carrying WNV, and it is strongly recommended that residents attempt to drain any standing water by using DEET (N,N-diethyl-mtoluamide) or picaridin (KBP3023).
“We are not the only ones in the state that have had positive tests,” Wunibald said. “Cody has had some with Laramie and Natrona counties having positive results as well, along with Regional West and southern Nebraska. I think everyone is just a little nervous, because we realize that this could be more of a problem than in years past.”
For more information or questions regarding WNV, please visit www. healthwyo.gov, visit the GCPH Facebook page or call 307-532-4069.
This story was published on August 18, 2023.
Wyoming Table to connect food producers with buyers
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Wyoming Business Council has announced the launch of Wyoming Table, a new online directory connecting in-state ranchers, farmers, distillers, brewers and other producers with interested buyers so they can purchase high-quality, locally made food and beverages.
In conjunction with the Wyoming State Fair, the WBC is launched the first phase of the directory Tuesday. From beer to beef, corn to spirits, and honey to eggs, Wyoming producers are encouraged to list their products in the directory in preparation for the second phase, when the WBC will heavily market the directory to local, regional, national and international buyers.
“We are thrilled to launch the first phase of Wyoming Table this week at State Fair,” said Jill Tregemba, WBC agribusiness manager and Wyoming State Fair board member, in a news release. “We’ve seen increased demand from buyers all over the world who are looking for more ranch-to-table and locally sourced options, and this directory is designed to connect them to our amazing Wyoming producers, all in one place.”
Producers can apply now at JoinWYTable. com or visit with the Business Council team at the State Fair Roundup Ag Tent this week for more information. Producers will need to provide general business contact information, product details, and photos when applying for the directory. Once the directory is populated with Wyoming producers, the second phase of Wyoming Table will begin, and buyers will have access to a diverse array of locally sourced products.
For more information about the directory and how to list your products, email the Wyoming Business Council at wbc.wyomingtable@ wyo. Gov.
This story was published on August 18, 2023.
Department of Health launches smartphone app for vaccines
CHEYENNE (WNE) — With back-to-school season here, a new Wyoming Department of Health smartphone application offers families an easy way to check whether their children have all the vaccines they need.
Available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, the WDH Docket application can be used to view and share vaccination records and to find out what vaccinations are due.
“We wanted to offer a convenient option to Wyoming families who may have questions about the vaccination histories of their children,” said Cassandra Walkama, WDH Immunization Unit manager, in a news release.
Several vaccinations are required for entry into public and private schools and child care facilities in Wyoming. Children who have not completed their required vaccinations may be put on conditional enrollment, depending on individual school rules.
“Children should have received most of their required immunizations by the time they enter kindergarten,”Walkama said. An updated diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccination is also required when they are 11 years old.
The records that can be viewed through Docket come from the Wyoming Immunization Registry, a secure, confidential, cloud-based immunization database containing the electronic vaccination records of Wyoming residents.The WyIR system is administered and maintained by the WDH Immunization Unit.
To use Docket for children, parents will need to set a password and enter the child’s name, legal sex and date of birth.The Docket application authenticates logins using the email or phone number on the individual’s record on file with the WyIR. It also supports adult vaccination records.
For those who do not wish to use the Docket application, vaccination records also remain available through health care providers or by filling out a records request form at tinyurl.com/ wyo-immunizations.
This story was published on August 18, 2023.
