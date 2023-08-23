The following are news briefs from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Alleged Lincoln Park shooter will continue to be tried as an adult
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The teen accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old BayLee Carabajal- Clark will continue his trial in Laramie County District Court, according to court documents filed earlier this month.
Johnny Munoz, 17, was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder after an alleged altercation at Lincoln Park on April 30.
In June, lawyers for Munoz filed a motion to transfer his case to juvenile court, making the judgements and proceedings private. On Aug. 10, a judge ruled that Munoz’s case would remain in district court, and that he will be tried as an adult.
Munoz was one of four passengers in a black SUV that was driven by alleged co-conspirator Julian Espinoza, 16, who was charged with felony conspiracy to commit and aiding and abetting first-degree murder earlier this year.
Twin brothers, Jalen and Santana Trujillo, 19, were also allegedly in the vehicle at the time of the incident, reports from Cheyenne Police Department said.They have both been charged with misdemeanor accessory after the fact to first-degree murder (not a relative).
District Judge Steven K. Sharpe, who denied Munoz’s motion to transfer, said in court documents that he should be charged in the same court as his co-defendants.
“If this court were to transfer (Munoz’s) case to juvenile court, his case would be handled in a separate court than that of his co-defendants,” court documents denying the transfer read. “... The desirability of trial and disposition of the offense in one court requires that this court weigh this factor in favor of the state and against the transfer.”
The Trujillo brothers will stand trial together in circuit court in November. Espinoza will also stand trial at a later date. All four defendants have pleaded not guilty to their respective charges.
Clearmont council fails to appoint town marshal
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Clearmont residents cited costs and the prevalence of firearms in the community in their opposition to hiring a town marshal.
Clearmont resident Mike Guyer was certified as a law enforcement officer in Wyoming and Clearmont Mayor Chris Schock had hoped to appoint him as the town’s marshal.
Guyer spent more than 40 total years in law enforcement and the Army, including as a Virginia state trooper. Guyer said he recently earned a one-year certification to serve as a law enforcement officer in Wyoming.
About seven Clearmont residents attended the public meeting to discuss Guyer’s potential appointment as town marshal. Those opposed to the hiring cited associated costs and the number of residents with firearms.
“(In Clearmont) 95% of us all have firearms, either within reach or accessible off school grounds, public places (or) federal buildings,” Ryan Odaniels said. “There’s always going to be someone to take down or neutralize any threats… by law.”
Those speaking in favor of the appointment said they would appreciate the proximity of a law enforcement officer to handle conflicts or emergencies in Clearmont.
Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez said the sheriff’s office responded to 13 service requests from Clearmont in 2022 and 18 service requests in 2021.
Dominguez also said there were 98 patrols in Clearmont in 2022.
“There are multiple benefits beyond providing a secure environment that a law enforcement officer can provide in a school environment,” said Sheridan County School District 3 Superintendent Chase Christensen.
Clearmont councilors failed to make a motion to appoint Guyer as town marshal. Schock told The Sheridan Press after the meeting he was disappointed by the lack of a motion.
State officials not happy with BLM Rock Springs revision
AFTON (WNE) — The BLM Rock Springs Field Office began revising its 1997 Green River RMP in 2010, and the process has experienced significant delays ever since.
With its Notice of Availability published on Thursday, August 17, the BLM announced that over 1.8 million acres, half of the 3.6 million acres of surface land managed by the Rock Springs Field Office, is proposed to be given special designation as Areas of Critical Environmental Concern, or ACECs.
“Upon first glance, I am extremely disappointed, yet not surprised, by the redirection this Administration is taking with this draft,” said Gov. Mark Gordon. “Over a decade’s worth of work from Wyoming’s cooperating agencies, local stakeholders, and impacted industries seems to have fallen on the deaf ears of the federal BLM and its imperious agenda. I know I am not alone in my desire to review this draft with a fine-tooth comb. I will protect the interests of the State of Wyoming and make sure they pay attention to the good work being done at the state and local level as we move ahead.”
In its announcement, the BLM noted a 90-day comment period, ending on November 16, 2023. A 60-day comment period will be given specifically for the proposed ACECs included in the BLM’s preferred alternative. The draft RMP and information to comment can be found on the following link: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/13853/510.
Two saved from mishap in Box Elder Canyon
DOUGLAS (WNE) — Two people were rescued from Box Elder Canyon in a grueling 24-hour operation over two days last week.
The rescue was a combined effort of the Converse County Sheriff’s Office, Converse County Search and Rescue, Glenrock Volunteer Fire Department, Glenrock EMS and the Wyoming Army National Guard.
Around 5 p.m. Aug. 14, Ray Daugherty and his friend DJ Gonzales were climbing out of Box Elder Canyon when Daugherty lost his grip and fell.
According to Gonzales, Daugherty fell about 12 feet onto a rock where he landed on his elbow before falling further down and into a pool of water. Daugherty was able to maintain consciousness and climb out of the water but his arm was severely damaged.
Gonzalez said he checked Daugherty for any life-threatening injuries or major bleeding, then the two decided Gonzales needed to run for help. Gonzales climbed out of the canyon and alerted officials to the situation.
The rescue team climbed down 612 feet and found Daugherty at around 1 a.m.
Emergency responders determined he would need to be lifted out by helicopter. The Wyoming Army National Guard accepted the mission, but as Daugherty did not have any life-threatening injuries, it was decided the operation would pause until daybreak.
At about 9 a.m. Aug. 15 a team of guardsmen airlifted Daugherty to the staging area, where he was then transferred to a Glenrock ambulance and transported to a hospital in Casper.
At roughly 1:30 p.m. a first responder climbing out of the canyon began suffering from heat-related injuries, lost consciousness and was unable to climb from the canyon. The National Guard was called in to provide assistance for a second time. By just after 7 p.m., the second patient was airlifted out of the canyon and transported to a Casper hospital as well.
Daugherty underwent a six-hour surgery in which his elbow was completely reconstructed.
Gasoline prices down slightly in Wyo., still higher than a month ago
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming are down 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.91 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 31.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 6.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has risen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.297 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.55, while the highest was $4.99, a difference of $1.44 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.82 per gallon on Monday.The national average is up 26 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 4.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
This data was compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
