42-year-old man identified as Burns shooting victim
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The 42-year-old male victim of Wednesday’s shooting death in Burns has been identified by the Laramie County Sheriff ’s Office.
In a Facebook post Thursday evening, LCSO said the victim was Ashley Bartel, who died with “an apparent gunshot wound.” Bartel was found at approximately 1:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Teal Lane in Burns.
Laramie County Coroner Rebecca Reid confirmed Thursday evening that the victim was Ashley Eugene Bartel. LCSO said Bartel was 43 years old, but his sister told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that he was 42.
LCSO said deputies determined that the shooter fled the scene in a red Mazda vehicle, which was located by Pine Bluffs Police Department Chief Austin Smith shortly thereafter.
LCSO deputies and Smith stopped the alleged shooter,Tyler Hill, 25, near the junction of County Roads 159 and 210. He was booked into the Laramie County jail at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder.
The investigation is ongoing.The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is working with Pine Bluffs PD and LCSO to assist with the investigation.
LCSO encourages anyone with information on the case to contact the agency at 307-633-4800.
This story was published on August 25, 2023.
Man arrested after son sends photo of meth pipe to mother
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 31-year-old man was arrested for two counts of drug endangered child, both felonies, and two counts of drug possession Wednesday morning, after the man’s 9-year-old son allegedly sent a photo of a meth pipe to his mother.
A 29-year-old woman reported Wednesday morning that her son sent a photo of a drug pipe to her. The woman said the boy was staying with his father, Nolan Barkey, in the 1400 block of Carmel Court, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. Officers went to the home and found Barkey, his 9-year-old son and a 5-year-old girl.
The man refused a search of his person and his home, and Wasson said a search warrant was sought and granted.
Police found about 1 gram of meth on Barkey and another 0.5 grams of meth was found, along with one LSD tablet and paraphernalia with residue, inside the home. Barkey was arrested for drug endangered child and meth and LSD possession.
The children were taken into protective custody before the Department of Family Services placed them in the care of their mother.
This story was published on August 24, 2023.
Police say an angry employee ‘tore up’ Cody dollar store
POWELL (WNE) — A disgruntled employee is alleged to have destroyed hundreds of items at a Cody discount store this month. Authorities are seeking the arrest of Andrew C. Shanks, a Dallas resident who’d been working at the Dollar Tree on Cody’s West Strip.
The Park County Attorney’s Office has charged Shanks with a felony count of property destruction, alleging he caused more than $1,000 worth of damage by throwing a variety of products on the ground.
Cody police were summoned to the Dollar Tree around 11 a.m. on August 15. They were told that Shanks had only worked at the store for a couple of weeks. He reportedly became upset with his manager, a paycheck mixup and, ultimately, about his hours being cut.
Video surveillance footage reviewed by police showed that after being confronted by an employee, Shanks tipped over a pair of carts loaded with merchandise. He then walked down a nearby aisle “with both arms extended, knocking product off the shelves on both sides of the aisle,” Cody Police Officer Brandon Tilman wrote in an affidavit.
The store’s manager ultimately reported that 839 items were unable to be resold. She put the total damage at $1,048.75 — just above the felony threshold.
Tilman later spoke to the suspect in a series of short phone conversations, recalling that Shank was speaking loudly and angrily and at times used profanity. Shanks allegedly said he had damaged the store’s property to make a statement and that if he was charged, he would cut his wrists to prove a point.
Tilman said he asked Shanks to provide a written statement, but the suspect responded that “he didn’t want to incriminate himself and he was not coming back to Wyoming.”
Shanks — who was reportedly living out of his Dodge Caravan — had not been taken into Park County custody as of Wednesday.
This story was published on August 24, 2023.
Wyoming Economic Indicators report: Wyoming tax collections up in August
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The August 2023 issue of the Wyoming Economic Indicators report contains the Wyoming Economic Health Index, a coincident economic indicator designed to provide a current assessment of the state’s economy.
Highlights from this month’s issue include the following:
. The Wyoming Economic Health Index reported an index value of 107.1 in June 2023. This value is higher than the June 2022 value of 105.3, and is the highest since 2015.
. The unemployment rate for Wyoming in June 2023 was 3.1%, lower than the national unemployment rate of 3.6%.This is the lowest unemployment rate since 2008.
. Total non-farm payroll jobs in Wyoming numbered 292,600 in June 2023, higher than June 2022 by 9,500 jobs.This value is higher than pre-covid employment levels and is the highest since 2015.
. Wyoming’s sales and use tax collections from the mining sector continued to improve in June 2023, up $1.7 million (+19.3%) compared to June last year.
The report is available at the state of Wyoming’s Economic Analysis Division website eadiv.state.wy.us/.
This story was published on August 24, 2023.
