The following are news briefs from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Driver booked for assault after hitting pedestrian with car
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A male pedestrian was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Thursday evening after a driver struck him with his vehicle. The victim is in custody, and the driver has been booked into the Laramie County jail on an assault charge.
Koby Rodriguez, 25, was arrested on the charge of aggravated assault with injury after an altercation at 5:40 p.m.Thursday.
Rodriguez told police that, after exiting Interstate 80, waiting at a light to turn onto North Greeley Highway, a man approached his vehicle and attempted to open his door handles. A press release by the Cheyenne Police Department said the man later walked away.
According to CPD’s release, Rodriguez allegedly maneuvered around traffic to strike the pedestrian, who was on the hood of his car. Police say Rodriguez drove recklessly to the intersection of North Greeley Highway and East Fox Farm Road, and the pedestrian later fell off the hood and into the roadway.
Rodriguez left the man in the road, but later returned to the scene, police say.
The Cheyenne Police Detective Bureau is still investigating the case.
This story was published on August 26, 2023.
Missing hiker found dead in Winds
JACKSON (WNE) — Sublette County authorities on Thursday located the body of a hiker who had gone missing in the Wind River Range.
John Diepholz, a 64-year-old Minnesotan, was found dead at 11:30 a.m. near an unnamed lake above Spider Lake, according to Sgt. Travis Bingham, the public information officer for the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office. Bingham said Diepholz’s injuries were consistent with a fall.
“We don’t know exactly why he fell,” Bingham said. “He was there by himself. There were rock formations there and way up in the wilderness. There can be rock slides and rock beds, but he was not pinned under any rocks.”
Bingham was unsure how long Diepholz had been deceased when he was located by ground crews, who spotted him from afar via binoculars, about 15 miles from his starting point, the Elkhart Lake trailhead.
Authorities were notified that Diepholz was missing Monday afternoon, by his family who were expecting him to complete his journey Aug. 16. He started the journey a week and a half earlier, on Aug. 5. Search efforts began Tuesday after his car was located at the trailhead.
Bingham described Diepholz as an “avid hiker” who possessed experience and the proper gear.
One other fatality has been reported this summer in the Wind River Range. On July 4, a climber died after falling from Wolfs Head Mountain, a 12,165-foot peak in the southern Wind River Range.
Bingham suggested that people document where they plan to go, their stops along the way and when they are going to be out. The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office accepts Wilderness Check-In Forms; these provide a road map for searches if something goes awry, Bingham said.
This story was published on August 26, 2023.
Two people killed in separate Interstate 80 crashes
CASPER (WNE) — Two people died recently in fatal commercial truck crashes in Sweetwater County, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.
On Monday night at about 6 p.m., Safet Zornic was driving a Freightliner commercial truck in a single-lane construction zone on Interstate 80 near milepost 66 in Sweetwater County, the statement said. He failed to navigate a slight right-hand curve in the road and exited the road to the left before reentering the highway. The 56-year-old Idaho driver overcorrected to the left, which caused the truck to trip and slide on its passenger side. Zornic was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, according to the statement.
Driver inattention and cell phone use are being considered as possible causes, it said. The weather was clear in the area, and the roads were dry.
On Friday, Loren Brisco, a 54-year-old Michigan woman, was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 80. Brisco was driving a tractor-trailer combination west near milepost 89 at the time, the statement said. The crash happened at 1:23 a.m. near Green River in Sweetwater County when Brisco was trying to take the exit into Green River but failed to navigate the right-hand curve.
The semi-truck continued into the burrow ditch, so she overcorrected back to the right, which caused the truck to flip onto the driver’s side. Brisco was not wearing a seatbelt, and speed is being considered as a possible cause, the statement said. The roads were dry, and the weather was clear in the area.
Zornic and Brisco were the 92nd and 93rd people to die on Wyoming’s roads in 2023. At the same time last year, there were 78 in 2022, 72 in 2021 and 79 in 2020.
This story was published on August 26, 2023.
Commercial flights to resume out of CYS early September
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Commercial flights out of Cheyenne Regional Airport are expected to resume on Sept. 10 as the 160-day renovation project for Runway 09-27 comes to an end.
The third and final phase of the $62 million project to reconstruct the 3,600-foot runway began on April 1, which once again suspended all scheduled airline services with SkyWest, the regional carrier of United Express.
Tim Bradshaw, director of aviation for Cheyenne Regional Airport, said he was confident the runway would be reopened to commercial flights by Sept. 10.
As the concrete of the newly redone runway cures, airport officials continue to test the tensile strength of the runway to be sure it will properly hold an aircraft.
The process is more complex than repaving a road, Bradshaw said, and the runway has to meet the Federal Aviation Administration’s standards. Reconstruction of the runway included grooving the pavement and setting up lights along the outer edges.
Despite a rainy summer, Bradshaw confirmed the wet weather has had no impact on the curing concrete.
The entire project of reconstructing Runway 09-27 was federally funded, paid for by the FAA, Wyoming Department of Transportation (using federal money) and the United States National Guard, according to Bradshaw.
The reconstruction of a “brand new, beautiful terminal and a brand new, beautiful runway” are hoped to entice new airline partnerships, said Wendy Volk, president of Cheyenne Regional Air Focus Team.
CRAFT is a 501(c)4 nonprofit entity with a mission to “improve air service” and increase travel choices and opportunities in the Cheyenne region.
Commercial flight services are now available for purchase from Cheyenne to Denver, and potential flyers can purchase their ticket through the United Airlines reservation website, united.com/en-us/flights.
This story was published on August 26, 2023.
