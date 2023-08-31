The following are news briefs from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers.
Colorado couple sentenced after Laramie County fentanyl arrest
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Joseph David Hylton, 23, of Arvada, Colorado, and Dana Clair Koch, 23, of Centennial, Colorado, were sentenced Aug. 25 for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Wyoming.
Hylton was sentenced to 51 months in prison, and Koch was sentenced to 34 months in prison.
Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentences, each of which included three years of supervised release following imprisonment and $500 community restitution.
According to court documents, on Dec. 3, 2022, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper attempted to pull over a pickup truck speeding on Interstate 25 southbound near mile marker 10 in Laramie County.
Instead of stopping, the driver sped up and attempted to elude the trooper.The high-speed pursuit came to an end at Exit 4, where the truck went the wrong way off the exit and struck another vehicle before going down a hill. Hylton and Koch then ran from the vehicle. Koch stopped when commanded, but Hylton continued running through a field and was later apprehended trying to hitch a ride on the interstate.
Investigators found 370 fentanyl pills in the defendants’ pickup truck, which was stolen. A cell phone search revealed text messages consistent with the distribution of fentanyl pills.The defendants were indicted in March 2023 and pleaded guilty in June.
This crime was investigated by the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy J. Forwood prosecuted the case.
This story was published on August 31, 2023.
—-----
Powell police on the lookout for counterfeit $100s
POWELL (WNE) — After receiving a couple reports of counterfeit $100 bills being circulated, authorities are reminding the public to be wary of potential fakes.
Two bogus Benjamins were reported in Powell last week: one at the Family Dollar Store on Aug. 21 and another at First Bank on Aug. 23, said Powell Police Chief Roy Eckerdt.
On Tuesday, Eckerdt said the cases remained under investigation.
Both of the bills were being sent to federal officials for analysis, he said, while officers were working to pin down a narrower timeframe for when the bills showed up.
While counterfeit currency passes through the area periodically, fake $20 bills “are much more common than $100s, just because they raise less attention,” Eckerdt said.
“It’s not uncommon, when we have counterfeit bills, that it’s more than one,” he added.
On Monday and Tuesday, Cody police received reports that fake $100 bills had been passed at a Maverik convenience store and a Verizon dealer, respectively; however, after the currency was put through a bank’s counterfeit machine, they were determined to be real.
On its Facebook page Monday, the Cody Police Department referenced receiving “several reports” of counterfeit $100s and shared some tips for spotting fakes. They include feeling the paper for a slightly rough texture, holding it up to the light to look for a security thread, spotting color-shifting ink on the front and examining the details.
“If you suspect that you have received counterfeit money, do not accept it or pass it on to someone else. Report it to the police immediately and keep a record of where and when you got it,” the department advised.
For more detailed information on counterfeit currency from the U.S. Secret Service, visit tinyurl.com/know-yourcash.
This story was published on August 31, 2023.
—----
State cedes, drops child porn charges
PINEDALE (WNE) — Following a challenge to suppress porn videos discovered during a “search and seizure” of a Colorado man’s cell phone, two felony charges of child
pornography have been dismissed.
Owen A. Dinicola, of Colorado, challenged Sublette County detectives’ phone search.
An Aug. 3 hearing in 9th District Court to suppress evidence from the phone search was
vacated at the request of Sublette County Attorney Clayton Melinkovich, court records
show.
Dinicola’s attorney challenged the “limitless, general” search warrant imposed on the
cell phone that resulted in finding two alleged child porn videos and filed the motion,
according to court records.
The motion to suppress evidence also challenged drug detective Karson Turner’s inclusion of Dinicola’s March 24 statement to him about buying drugs in another state, saying there was no recording provided that Dinicola was “Mirandized,” or was warned of rights of self-incrimination when they spoke after a traffic stop.
The phone search violated Dinicola’s 4th Amendment and in discovery, prosecutors
did not provide a written or recorded Miranda warning waiver, the defendant’s June 22
motion stated.
“Without any record of the statements, the State cannot prove that Mr. DiNicola was
Mirandized or that his statements were voluntary,” it says.
Dinicola had pleaded not guilty before 9th District Court Judge Kate McKay and was
preparing for trial.
On July 10, Melinkovich filed a motion “for leave to dismiss all counts of the criminal
information, vacate all current and future District Court hearings and/or deadlines, and
exonerate bond posted to the obligor.”
On July 14, Judge McKay granted the motion, dismissing two of felony counts
possession of child pornography and vacated the pretrial conference and jury trial.
This story was published on August 31, 2023.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters